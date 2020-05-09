Some stores implement purchase limits on meat as supply chain bottlenecks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Some stores in Wyoming have implemented purchase limits or begun considering limitations on meat and seafood sales due to the encroaching pinch in the meat supply chain. Others, however, say they are still allowing customers to purchase as much meat as the wish.

According to a national report published Thursday, meat shortages won't hit their zenith for weeks.

CoBank, a nationally-recognized part of the U.S. Farm Credit System, published a study on Thursday that estimates meat supplies for grocery stores could shrink by as much as 30 percent by Memorial Day when compared to previous years. Prices for meat that does make the shelves could raise by as much as 20 percent compared to last year, the reporter also indicated.

The supply shortage stems from coronavirus-related closures in cattle and pork processing plants across the country. President Donald Trump issued an executive order demanding those plants re-open, a decision publicly supported by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

At the same time, coronavirus cases at meat plants have continued to climb. That's brought the possibility for even further disruption to the country's meat supply.