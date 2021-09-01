Spike in COVID cases likely to cause major labor shortages, Casper health officials say

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Mark Gordon has made it clear he does not intend to implement a mask mandate like the one the state enacted in 2020 in schools. Instead, he's left that up to local officials, most of whom have blanched at the idea of enacting restrictions like those seen during the first months of the pandemic.

Now, the Casper health department is warning that cases and quarantines could keep parents home, creating problems for local businesses.

In their Wednesday announcement, health department officials said the are predicting that labor shortages will be one of the biggest challenges Casper faces during this surge, and that all industries should expect to be affected over the coming months.

“We know how problematic this is going to be for families and businesses, but with case numbers at these staggering rates, it’s inevitable,” Bloom said.

Anyone not fully vaccinated must quarantine at home for 10 days if they were within 6 feet of a positive case for more than 15 minutes in the 48 hours prior to that patient's first symptoms, the health department says. If a child is quarantined at home due to exposure, but shows no symptoms and doesn't test positive, other members of that child's household may resume normal life, including attending school or work.

A person who is vaccinated does not need to quarantine if they are exposed to a positive case, provided they are asymptomatic. However, only 36% of the state's residents are fully vaccinated against COVID -- one of the lowest percentages in the nation.

