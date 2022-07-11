Spins and snow cones: Day three of the fair

Underneath a canopy between rides, Lilly Garver and her mom Patrice sat sharing a blue and red snow cone.

“It’s like purple and green,” Lilly said, lifting up her snow cone to illustrate.

Monday was the pair’s third day at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo, and at 80 degrees, it was also their coolest visit yet.

While the hot weather did cause many of the attendees to travel toward the shade in between turns on the rides, the heat didn’t drive any of them off. By 4 p.m., about an hour after the rides began opening, each attraction was in operation and sometimes had a small line waiting in front.

Including sometimes Lilly, who had been waiting for the rides all year.

“This year, she’s tall enough to ride on the rides,” Patrice said. “She actually had a stand for lemonade day and earned enough for a week fair pass. Which, that’s also what she wanted to do for her preschool graduation.”

So far, Lilly has ridden most of the kid rides and went on the boat with her dad. She found it a little scary, but happily gave a demonstration of the ride’s motion with her hands.

Some of the other 30 rides on this summer’s lineup include the Kamikaze, Himalaya, Zero Gravity, Alien Abduction, a carousel, Sizzler and of course, the Ferris wheel. Rides will remain open from 3 p.m. to midnight through July 14 and then noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

With the fair running through Saturday, Patrice said there’s no doubt they’ll be back. And Lilly agreed. When asked what she’s looking forward to during the rest of her time at the fair, she grinned and pointed to the scene in front of her.

“The rides,” she said.