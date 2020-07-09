Splash pad opens at David Street Station, family events kick off next week

It’s starting to feel more like summer.
The David Street Station splash pad opened for the season Thursday, with its 25 fountains spouting water patters and glowing by night in colorful lights.
Opening day for the splash pad’s third summer started later this year to ensure measures were in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, David Street Station Marketing Manager Julie Schmitt said.
“But we are excited that it’s now able to be an option for families to come out and enjoy some sun and splashing around,” she said.
The splash pad runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. It currently has a maximum capacity of 25 people.
The splash pad and weekly, family-friendly events are also free and open to the public.
Lunch on the Lawn returns July 13 and continues 12-1 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 31 with kids’ activities and even interactive sessions with local dance studios on some weeks.
The first event features a performance by Dance Evolutions, who will teach families some routines to try themselves, Schmitt said. Highlights on next month’s schedule include a bubble fest and chalk party.
“We kind of encourage everyone to pack a picnic or grab a to-go meal from one of your downtown restaurants and just spend the lunch hour with us,” she said. “And we do a lot of different kids’ activities.”
Another David Street Station summer staple, Cinema at the Station, returns July 17 with the original “Lion King” among a lineup of throwback films on the big screen. The movie nights include “The Goonies,” and “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” Schmitt said. Families are encouraged to bring blankets or camp chairs for the screenings, which continue July 31, Aug. 14 and 28 and Sept. 4
Other events already taking place at the plaza include the Food for Thought Summer Markets, which launched for the season last week and will continue on Tuesdays evenings through Sept. 1.
The markets feature local vendors selling their handmade, homemade and homegrown goods.
“And it’s a great way for people to get to buy some local food and fresh vegetables,” Schmitt said. “And so that has been a really fun one to bring back. I know a lot of people enjoy being able to shop local, so that’s a great way to display all those local vendors.”
One-way flow of traffic at the markets is required, with visitors entering from the northwest entrance as part of the health guidelines procedures.
Wellness Wednesdays continue with a variety of weekly 6 a.m. workout sessions through Aug. 26 led by YMCA of Natrona County instructors. Participants are encouraged to bring their own workout mat, sunscreen, bug spray, sweat towel and a water bottle, according to the plaza website.
“And it’s a really great 60-minute workout,” Schmitt said. “You get to have the mountain as your backdrop. And it’s just a really great time for people to come and enjoy kind of a quieter time downtown.”
Following state and local health department guidelines, David Street Station is encouraging people to maintain social distancing of at least six feet, use face masks and to wash or sanitize their hands, Schmitt said.
Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are urged to not enter the plaza, according to the press release. Signs are posted to remind people of the guidelines. Restrooms are available during the plaza’s open hours and hand sanitizer is available at each plaza entrance.
“We have those at each of our entrances in little cubbies, so anyone can come and utilize that if they’re passing through,” Schmitt said.
More information about the plaza and this summer’s events is available at davidstreetstation.com and David Street Station on Facebook.
“Right now we’re just really excited, you know, kick-starting with some of these events today and obviously starting next week,” Schmitt said. “So we’re excited to bring it back and have everyone come join us.”
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner
