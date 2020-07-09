Splash pad opens at David Street Station, family events kick off next week

“And it’s a really great 60-minute workout,” Schmitt said. “You get to have the mountain as your backdrop. And it’s just a really great time for people to come and enjoy kind of a quieter time downtown.”

Following state and local health department guidelines, David Street Station is encouraging people to maintain social distancing of at least six feet, use face masks and to wash or sanitize their hands, Schmitt said.

Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are urged to not enter the plaza, according to the press release. Signs are posted to remind people of the guidelines. Restrooms are available during the plaza’s open hours and hand sanitizer is available at each plaza entrance.

“We have those at each of our entrances in little cubbies, so anyone can come and utilize that if they’re passing through,” Schmitt said.

More information about the plaza and this summer’s events is available at davidstreetstation.com and David Street Station on Facebook.

“Right now we’re just really excited, you know, kick-starting with some of these events today and obviously starting next week,” Schmitt said. “So we’re excited to bring it back and have everyone come join us.”

Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.