Spot a pothole? In Casper, there's an app for that

A new app from the city of Casper will make it easier for citizens to report potholes, damaged signs and lights to be repaired.
The city’s information systems manager, Michael Szewczyk, demonstrated the Casper 311 system during a City Council work session Tuesday. The web version, accessible under the “How Do I” tab on the city’s website, launched for public use this week.
Szewczyk said a smartphone app, downloadable from Apple and Google Play stores as MyCivic 311, will be available soon once a technical issue with uploading pictures is resolved.
“Really, there was no system for 311 citizen relationship management in place previous to this,” Szewczyk said. “It was in essence a manual process.”
Under the old system, administrators had to retype email or phone reports into the work order system. According to Casper Street Superintendent Shad Rodgers, it wasn't unusual for his division to get four or five requests for the same pothole. Szewczyk told the City Council on Tuesday that the old system was “inefficient at best.”
Now, anyone can see open requests on the system’s map, and division managers will review each entry for redundancy before it's uploaded. Citizens can get updates on their reports and be notified when they’re finished if they submit their email address. The map also lets users pinpoint exactly where the problem is and upload a picture of it, so street crews don’t have to waste time hunting for it.
“Sometimes information is limited or vague in the old system. We’ll get someone to call in and say there’s a pothole on Wolcott,” Rodgers said. “Well, Wolcott is a long stretch of road, so the more information we can get, the quicker it gets done.”
Rodgers said the department received 373 maintenance requests in 2020, many of which were duplicates. They shoot for a turnaround time of 72 hours, 48 if they can swing it, but response times are predictably slower in the winter.
This system is two years in the making, after the city’s switch in 2018 to new software provided by Tyler Technologies. The comprehensive suite integrates Casper’s financial, payroll and utility billing software with the work order system.
“It’s been our goal to increase communication with the public, so we created those old forms out of necessity,” Szewczyk said. “We were looking for a better solution that would allow for that integration, and the purchase of that Tyler software opened the door for us. It’s just taken the past two years to get that implemented. “
The software may also be expanded to serve other divisions down the road. In a few months, Szewczyk said, the app could be used for community development requests, code enforcement reports or to let the solid waste division know you’re missing a bin.