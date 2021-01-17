Spot a pothole? In Casper, there's an app for that

“Sometimes information is limited or vague in the old system. We’ll get someone to call in and say there’s a pothole on Wolcott,” Rodgers said. “Well, Wolcott is a long stretch of road, so the more information we can get, the quicker it gets done.”

Rodgers said the department received 373 maintenance requests in 2020, many of which were duplicates. They shoot for a turnaround time of 72 hours, 48 if they can swing it, but response times are predictably slower in the winter.

This system is two years in the making, after the city’s switch in 2018 to new software provided by Tyler Technologies. The comprehensive suite integrates Casper’s financial, payroll and utility billing software with the work order system.

“It’s been our goal to increase communication with the public, so we created those old forms out of necessity,” Szewczyk said. “We were looking for a better solution that would allow for that integration, and the purchase of that Tyler software opened the door for us. It’s just taken the past two years to get that implemented. “

The software may also be expanded to serve other divisions down the road. In a few months, Szewczyk said, the app could be used for community development requests, code enforcement reports or to let the solid waste division know you’re missing a bin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.