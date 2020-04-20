Staff member at Wyoming Rescue Mission tests positive for COVID-19

A resident of the mission who spoke to the Star-Tribune on the condition of anonymity said he was informed about the positive case on Wednesday of last week. The resident, who asked for anonymity for fear of retaliation, said a staff member of the mission Wednesday night came into the men's bunk room at the shelter and told residents there had been a confirmed case of the virus.

"He came in the room and told all of us in the dorm that somebody had tested positive for COVID-19, and he had a little hand sanitizer thing, and he had us all sanitizing our hands," the resident said.

No residents were taken to be tested or quarantined that night, according to the resident. The residents were told there would be a meeting to discuss the situation, but to his knowledge, the meeting never happened, the resident who spoke with the Star-Tribune said.

When asked, Hopkins said residents were informed of the situation "immediately," after finding out themselves. The resident said that was not entirely true.

Instead, the next day, the resident confronted a different staff member about the positive case. He was first told by that staff member there was no case.