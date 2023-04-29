The Casper Star-Tribune collected 12 awards, including three first-place finishes, at this year's Top of the Rockies journalism contest.

The success follows the Star-Tribune being named earlier this year as Wyoming's top daily newspaper. It's earned that honor five of the last six years.

News organizations from four states -- Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico -- participate in the annual Top of the Rockies contest. The Star-Tribune competed this year in the large newsroom division.

Star-Tribune politics reporter Maya Shimizu Harris took first place in health features for her story "Before the door closes," which followed one of the last women to get an abortion before Wyoming's ban went into effect (a judge later blocked the law).

Reporter Mary Steurer took home first place is solutions journalism for a series of articles that explored possible ways to alleviate the housing crunch in Jackson, which is one of the country's most expensive places to live. The stories included one that profiled a tenants' group that was beginning to effect change at the ballot box and another that followed an outfit that was moving unwanted homes to less expensive locations.

Also taking first for the Star-Tribune was reporter Jordan Smith in the religious features category. Smith wrote about religious groups in Wyoming that helped Afghan refugees.

Energy reporter Nicole Pollack won second- and third-place awards for her work documenting climate change's relationship to the Yellowstone floods and a Wyoming town that could become home to a nuclear power plant.

Sports reporter Ryan Thorburn also won second- and third-place awards for his working covering the University of Wyoming's football team. And former Star-Tribune reporter Ellen Gerst was recognized for her breaking-news work covering a fire that was intentionally set at an under construction abortion clinic.

The Star-Tribune was also honored for its editorial writing.

The judges recognized two stories produced through a partnership between the Star-Tribune and WyoFile. One, by reporters Victoria Eavis and Rone Tempest, followed the political career of Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne. The second, by Eavis and Tennessee Watson, brought to light an increase in violence and restraints at Wyoming Boys' School.