Star-Tribune earns nine national honors for sports coverage

As a staff, the Star-Tribune was named a top-five daily section in Category D. Its special section on the 50th anniversary of the Black 14 earned a top-five honor as well. The Star-Tribune picked up honorable mention nods for Sunday section and website.

The only other papers to be honored for their daily editions, Sunday editions, special sections and websites were: The Washington Post, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Newsday, IndyStar, the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle and the Daily Progress in Charlottesville, Virginia. This is the first time the Star-Tribune has been honored in all four categories.

The Star-Tribune's nine total awards are the second most for the paper (10 in 2016). Since 2010, the sports department has won 42 APSE section/website/writing/photography awards.

Former Star-Tribune UW beat writer Ben Frederickson, now with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, was top 10 in column writing for Category B.

