Star-Tribune earns nine national honors for sports coverage
top story

  • Updated
APSE

This photo of Shade Etbauer at the July 11 evening performance of PRCA at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo in Casper was named a top-five action photo by the Associated Press Sports Editors.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Casper Star-Tribune won nine awards this week for its sports coverage, as the Associated Press Sports Editors announced their annual honors.

The Star-Tribune was among just seven papers nationally to be recognized in all four staff categories and earned the APSE Triple Crown for the fourth time in eight years.

"Our sports team consistently produces excellent work on tight deadlines," Star-Tribune Editor Joshua Wolfson said. "These awards are a reflection of their talent and drive. They are an amazing group."

The Star-Tribune sports department consists of editor Jack Nowlin, University of Wyoming beat writer Davis Potter and high school sports reporter Brady Oltmans.

Potter, who lives in Laramie, earned a top-five award for multimedia and top-10 awards for beat writing and breaking news. Photographers Cayla Nimmo (top 10 in action photo) and Josh Galemore (top 10 in feature photo) also earned individual awards. The ranking for individual categories will be announced later this month.

As a staff, the Star-Tribune was named a top-five daily section in Category D. Its special section on the 50th anniversary of the Black 14 earned a top-five honor as well. The Star-Tribune picked up honorable mention nods for Sunday section and website.

The only other papers to be honored for their daily editions, Sunday editions, special sections and websites were: The Washington Post, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Newsday, IndyStar, the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle and the Daily Progress in Charlottesville, Virginia. This is the first time the Star-Tribune has been honored in all four categories.

The Star-Tribune's nine total awards are the second most for the paper (10 in 2016). Since 2010, the sports department has won 42 APSE section/website/writing/photography awards.

Former Star-Tribune UW beat writer Ben Frederickson, now with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, was top 10 in column writing for Category B.

 
