Star-Tribune named Wyoming's top daily newspaper for third straight year

Star-Tribune Building

The Casper Star-Tribune was named Wyoming's top daily newspaper for the third straight year Saturday by the Wyoming Press Association.

 File, Star-Tribune

The Wyoming Press Association honored the Casper Star-Tribune as Wyoming’s best daily newspaper for the third consecutive year Saturday.

The association, which represents the state’s 41 newspapers, has named the Star-Tribune the state's top daily paper five of the past six years.

The newspaper also earned the sweepstakes award — given to the organization that receives the most individual awards — for the third consecutive year.

Among the newspaper's 40 individual awards for excellence in reporting, photography and advertising were first-place honors in the following categories: government issue reporting, news features, features, sports news, sports features, outdoors/environmental reporting, agriculture reporting, obituary writing, miscellaneous specialty reporting, spot news photography, scenic photography, portrait photography, use of photos, headline writing, page design and institutional advertising.

Former production editor Alan Rogers was honored as the state's veteran journalist of the year, and photographer Cayla Nimmo was named top daily newspaper photographer.

Education and health reporter Seth Klamann was honored with the public service award for his coverage of special education bullying. Klamann, state government reporter Nick Reynolds and the Star-Tribune editorial board won the freedom of information award for the Star-Tribune's diligence in seeking public records from the University of Wyoming related to President Laurie Nichols' surprising departure last year.

The Star-Tribune also took second place in editorial leadership.

The Jackson Hole News&Guide was named the state's top large weekly newspaper, and the Glenrock Independent was voted the top small weekly.

 

Individual awards

First-place honors

Government issue reporting: "Open Senate seat," Nick Reynolds

News feature story: "At ease," Seth Klamann

Feature story: "Finding a way forward," Klamann

Sports news story: "Cress makes history," Brady Oltmans

Sports feature story: "There will be blood," Brandon Foster

Outdoors/environmental reporting: Reynolds

Agriculture reporting: Morgan Hughes

Obituary writing: "Family recalls Sadler legacy," Hughes

Miscellaneous specialty reporting: "Black 14," Davis Potter

Headline writing: Casper Star-Tribune

Front-page design: Casper Star-Tribune

Open-page design: Casper Star-Tribune

Public service award: "Special education bullying," Klamann

Freedom of information award: "UW public records battle," Klamann, editorial board, Reynolds

Spot news photography: "Fire destroys home," Josh Galemore

Scenic photo: "Heels up," Galemore

Portrait/personality photography: "The rookie," Galemore

Best use of photographs: Casper Star-Tribune

Institutional ad: "Dallas Laird — Black 14," Dianna Arndt

Education reporting: Hughes*

Second-place honors

General news story: "Stand your ground," Shane Sanderson

In-depth reporting: "Group lobbies from shadows," Reynolds, Chris Aadland

Government issue reporting: "Legislative coverage," Reynolds

Feature story: "The rookie," Sanderson

Outdoors/environmental reporting: Camille Erickson

Education reporting: Klamann

Business/energy reporting: Erickson

Obituary writing: "Friends remember musician," Elysia Conner

Miscellaneous specialty reporting: "Military," Klamann

Special section or supplement: "History lesson," Potter, Foster, Cayla Nimmo, Oltmans, Klamann

Best website: Casper Star-Tribune

General news photography: "Deployment," Galemore

Sports action photography: "Kings of the pitch," Galemore

Photo story: "The family inheritance," Nimmo

Honorable mention

Spot news story: “Two coal mines close,” Erickson

Sports feature story: "Blurring the lines," Foster

Sports feature photography: "Drip," Nimmo

Scenic photo: "Reflecting rays," Galemore

Portrait/personality photography: "Make a move," Galemore

Photo story: "Where the wind blows," Nimmo

Plus business advertising idea: "2x2 Group Ads," Arndt, Connie Edwards, Dallas Bower, Sean Johnson

*Hughes, now with the Star-Tribune, won first-place in education reporting for her work at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

View Comments
