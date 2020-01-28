Star-Tribune named Wyoming's top daily newspaper for third straight year

The Wyoming Press Association honored the Casper Star-Tribune as Wyoming’s best daily newspaper for the third consecutive year Saturday.
The association, which represents the state’s 41 newspapers, has named the Star-Tribune the state's top daily paper five of the past six years.
The newspaper also earned the sweepstakes award — given to the organization that receives the most individual awards — for the third consecutive year.
You have free articles remaining.
Among the newspaper's 40 individual awards for excellence in reporting, photography and advertising were first-place honors in the following categories: government issue reporting, news features, features, sports news, sports features, outdoors/environmental reporting, agriculture reporting, obituary writing, miscellaneous specialty reporting, spot news photography, scenic photography, portrait photography, use of photos, headline writing, page design and institutional advertising.
Former production editor Alan Rogers was honored as the state's veteran journalist of the year, and photographer Cayla Nimmo was named top daily newspaper photographer.
Education and health reporter Seth Klamann was honored with the public service award for his coverage of special education bullying. Klamann, state government reporter Nick Reynolds and the Star-Tribune editorial board won the freedom of information award for the Star-Tribune's diligence in seeking public records from the University of Wyoming related to President Laurie Nichols' surprising departure last year.
The Star-Tribune also took second place in editorial leadership.
The Jackson Hole News&Guide was named the state's top large weekly newspaper, and the Glenrock Independent was voted the top small weekly.