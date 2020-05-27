State announces third death tied to Washakie County nursing home outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A third person has died in connection with an outbreak at a Worland nursing home, the state announced Wednesday.

The patient was described as an older woman who had previously been identified as a confirmed coronavirus case. She was a resident at the Worland Healthcare Rehabilitation Center.

She is the 14th Wyomingite to die after contracting coronavirus.

So far, the outbreak at the center has resulted in 22 case of coronavirus: 12 staff members and 10 residents.

To date, Wyoming has recorded more than 650 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with more than 200 additional probable cases, according to the health department.

To limit the virus' spread, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist in March ordered the closure of schools and many businesses where people congregate, including bars, gyms and hair salons.

Gyms and personal care establishments were able to reopen with some restrictions May 1. The state has also allowed restaurants to open again — with conditions. And on May 15, the state allowed an order limiting public gatherings to 10 people or less was allowed to expire in favor of one setting the limit at 25.

The orders — and the economic hardship they've caused — prompted some protests, though not on the scale seen in other states. Gordon has said the reopening of Wyoming is being driven by data, not dates.