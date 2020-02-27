State fair plan calls for $51 million in upgrades

DOUGLAS — A newly released master plan for the Wyoming State Fair could expect to generate up to an additional $350,000 in annual revenue from horse shows and clinics if some of its recommendations were ever funded. The price tag for that and all of the other suggestions, though, would be just over $51 million during the next decade.

Most of the $51 million would have to come from state coffers, although the new plan proposes a private developer build a $12 million hotel on the state fairgrounds at the Cowboy Drive entrance off Brownfield. State and other financing would have to cover the remaining $39 million.

A master plan study was first commissioned by the Wyoming Department of Agriculture in 2002 to identify and prioritize needed facility improvements, many of which were implemented between 2004 to 2010.

The new State Fair Board hired Markin Consulting LLC to develop a new master plan last June. For both studies, one of the major goals was to bring in more revenue throughout the year.

“We truly believe that to be self sufficient we need to have a competitive edge as a facility,” WSF Director Courtny Conkle said.