State health officer to begin releasing 'modified' public health orders next week, first for barbershops, gyms

"I've said before this will not be a light switch," he said. "We are building a plane as we are flying it, and with your help – and I stress this, with your help – we’ll keep it in the air."

Gordon praised the state and his response for "relying" on the people to socially distance adequately without the need for a shelter in place order. But he said the state would likely be dealing with impacts from the pandemic for a year to 18 months.

He alluded to restrictions put into place 100 years ago, during the Spanish flu in 1918. He described social distancing measures there being lifted too soon and the disease roaring back. Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer who spoke after Gordon on Thursday, reiterated that concern: that to open things too quickly and without safeguards around them would lead to a second wave.

Dr. David Wheeler, the president of the Wyoming Medical Society and a physician who's advocated a shelter-in-place order, said it was difficult to react without seeing the new orders.