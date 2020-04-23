State health officer to begin releasing 'modified' public health orders next week, governor says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wyoming's top health official will soon begin releasing modified versions of the health orders that have changed large portions of daily life in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the governor's office announced Thursday.

"This will be a balanced approach that will be driven by two guiding principles — public safety and helping more people get back to work,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a news release. “We are going to relax some of the restrictions, while also detailing what data we will monitor to make sure we stay on the right path.”

It's unclear which of the orders will be modified and how; the mandates currently in place are set to expire April 30. Dr. David Wheeler, the president of the Wyoming Medical Center and a physician who's advocated a shelter-in-place order, said it was difficult to react without seeing the new orders.

"Globally I think we are still seeing significant case growth, are still at risk of overburdening our hospitals and staff and risk significant loss of life if people do not maintain physical distancing," he said. "I am worried that relaxing orders, even if they are logical and data driven, will be perceived as giving permission to folks to conduct themselves in ways that will encourage viral spread."