State identifies 24 new coronavirus patients in Fremont County as Wyoming hits single-day high for cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by 27 on Wednesday, the largest single-day jump in Wyoming since the virus was first confirmed here nearly two months ago.

Twenty-four of the new cases came from Fremont County, the site of the state's largest outbreak of the virus. The new figures were published on the same day some mayors in that county called for businesses to re-open.

Fremont County now has 155 confirmed and nine probable cases. The county's 24-case spike Wednesday tied the previous record for a single-day increase across the entire state. On March 31, two dozen cases were confirmed across the state.

The new wave of cases comes as counties across the state begin to loosen state restrictions on businesses that had been closed to slow the spread of the virus. Several counties -- including Natrona -- have successfully asked the state's top health official to ease the restrictions on restaurants and other publicly accessible businesses.

Fremont County, which has either led or nearly led the state in confirmed cases throughout much of the pandemic, has not asked the state to allow it to tighten or loosen its restrictions. County officials told the Star-Tribune last week that there were no plans to do so, and that the county wouldn't accept variance requests until at least May 15.