State of Wyoming eclipses 100 confirmed coronavirus cases

Rate of spread

This graph shows the rate at which confirmed cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.

Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official number due to testing limitations.

Testing statistics

The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data:

As of Saturday morning, there have been 1,640 tests performed for coronavirus in Wyoming.

Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 1,389

CDC: 1

Commercial labs: 544

National cases

There have been roughly 163,000 cases nationally, with more than 3,000 deaths, according to the New York Times count.

Know the symptoms