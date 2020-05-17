State reports coronavirus outbreak at Washakie County nursing home

Health officials have responded to the outbreak by attempting to collect samples from all workers and residents, with help from facility staff, the health department said. Health department staff will likely visit the center to review the situation, perform more testing and conduct interviews.

In March, a cluster of cases occurred at the Showboat Retirement Center in Lander. At least 16 people were sickened. However, the Lander facility and the one in Worland are not the same when it comes to the level of care provided to residents, a health department spokeswoman said.

Testing has confirmed more than 550 cases of the coronavirus in Wyoming. Eight people have died after contracting the virus, including five members of the Northern Arapaho tribe.

To limit the virus' spread, Gov. Mark Gordon and Dr. Harrist ordered the closure of schools and many businesses where people congregate, including bars, gyms and hair salons.

Gyms and personal care establishments were able to reopen with some restrictions May 1. The state has also allowed restaurants to open again — with conditions.

The orders — and the economic hardship they've caused — have prompted some protests, though not on the scale seen in other states. Gordon has said the reopening of Wyoming is being driven by data, not dates.