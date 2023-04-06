Snowplow drivers faced “quite a battle” in clearing major highways by Wednesday afternoon amid harsh weather conditions and staffing shortages, a Wyoming Department of Transportation official said.

And there are many smaller sections of road that still need plowing in the coming days.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has been plowing the roads around the clock since the blizzard hit Monday, spokesperson Jordan Achs told the Star-Tribune. The storm dropped nearly 27 inches of snow on Monday alone in Casper, with more snow and wind following on Tuesday.

At the height of the blizzard, much of the state’s highway system was shut down. But by Wednesday, as the weather cleared, all three of Wyoming’s interstates — 25, 80 and 90 — were back open again.

Interstate 80 and highways like it get 24-hour service. A majority of Wyoming’s routes do not receive the same full-time attention.

“More rural routes might see it taking longer, or we might not pay attention to the shoulder as much until the storm is over,” said Achs.

It’s impossible to estimate how much snow was plowed, but drivers were seeing drifts that were 6 or 7 feet high in some areas, she said.

The state has about 350 snowplows, said Achs. A full staff consists of about 450 full-time maintenance workers, so when statewide snowstorms hit, all of the snowplows can be put to use.

This winter, there were about 60 job vacancies, so the department was forced to seek volunteers to help with cleaning the roads during and after the storm. These are usually people employed by the transportation department who don’t typically operate snowplows.

“We needed them to attack the storm at its worse angles and to make up for staffing shortages,” said spokesperson Doug McGee.

The department has a shortage of engineers, dispatchers and troopers in addition to maintenance crews, McGee said.

Employee shortages are being seen across the country, as the private sector typically offers higher pay and better benefits than the public sector, he said.

“Other state department of transportation agencies we communicate with are seeing the same issues,” McGee said. “We have some areas here that are a little more difficult to live in, so we have more trouble recruiting there.”