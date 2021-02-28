Wright’s Charlee Thompson pins Lane Raney of Glenrock in a 182-pound semi-finals match at Wyoming’s State High School Class 2A Wrestling Championship.

The main parking lot at the Ford Wyoming Center is nearly full Thursday afternoon. Families line up at the door, getting their tickets to the Wyoming High School State Wrestling Tournament scanned before heading inside to grab seats.

Signs and a disembodied voice over a PA system remind the spectators to sit in “pods” with their family members or friends, as distanced as possible from others in the stands.

Almost a year after COVID-19 brought an abrupt end to state tournaments at the Casper Events Center, the newly renamed Ford Wyoming Center is back open. Even at reduced capacity, the arena feels bustling after months of empty seats, careful preparation, and waves of furloughs and hiring.

“It’s wonderful,” said Brad DeLano, who leads security at the center. “When I pulled up and saw all the cars, I was excited. It’s been a long time since we had a big event here.”

Events director Kristina Olson said she’s heard from lots of excited parents and athletes thankful the center is putting on these tournaments, even with all the restrictions that come with it this year. She’s especially happy to see the faces of familiar staff back in the building.

“It’s awesome, and you’re trying to remember how to do all of this,” said assistant box office manager Susan Jaehn, who’s worked at the center since 1999 and was furloughed when it closed in March. “It’s nice to have people in the building and see them enjoying events.”

Center office coordinator Amanda Flanagan said she got teary-eyed on the phone with a parent recently, listening to her talk about her son being told to get back on the bus after his basketball game was canceled last year. She said he’s coming back this weekend to watch some friends wrestle, and will be competing in one of this year’s state basketball tournaments himself.

Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner Ron Laird said that day in March was chaotic, and devastating for the kids who worked all year to get to the state tournament. The association quickly put together committees for every sport and activity they oversee, working with county and state health departments to keep high school sports running safely starting in the fall.

“There are a lot of states that aren’t doing anything yet still,” Laird said. “So people appreciate the fact that kids are getting the chance to be able to have a culminating event. It’s not perfect, I would say that right up front, but they appreciate the fact that they’re at least getting that opportunity.”

To limit the amount of people in the building at once, this year’s tournaments will be separated by division and matches will be consolidated as much as possible.

The arena, which can hold more than 8,000 people, can now host up to 2,500 spectators for the tournaments. On Thursday afternoon around 1,400 people were in the audience according to events director Kristina Olson. That’s up considerably from the 600-person limit the center mandated for last month’s state spirit competition, which allotted each participant just two tickets each.

More people are buying their tickets online than usual, according to Jaehn. For a pair of concerts planned for April, Murphy said tickets have already been selling well.

Olson said preparing for the tournaments, and the slew of events coming up after them, has been challenging with guidelines and pandemic conditions changing constantly. They’re used to planning events up to six or eight months in advance, she said, but had to learn quickly to be flexible.

Murphy said the center staff has worked closely with Natrona County and state health departments to nail down a workable reopening plan which includes extra cleaning, social distancing and a mask requirement. Electrostatic sprayers will be active throughout the tournaments, cleaning mats and courts between matchups and sanitizing seats whenever they’re vacated.

Jeff Bemis, who directs operations at the center, said that volume of cleaning was unheard of before the pandemic.

“I don’t think before COVID you heard the words ‘high touch areas,’ you didn’t think about electrostatic cleaners,” Bemis said. “The things that we’re doing today weren’t the things we were doing a year or so ago. If there’s any benefit out of COVID, it’s that we are going to be cleaner.”

Center staff said spectators have mostly been following pandemic guidelines with no issue, just glad to be back at an event at all. Olson said they’ve jokingly nicknamed the security team the “mask police,” since they’re tasked with reminding people to keep it covered and above the nose. Security lead Brad Delano said he hasn’t needed to crack down too hard.

“Especially with high school events, parents want to be able to see their children,” DeLano said. “If we don’t keep that rule, we may not have the event, and they understand that. They’re willing to put on a mask to watch their kid.”

Luckily, Olson said, the arena’s HVAC system is equipped to deal with heavy exhaust from indoor motorsports events, and has been doing a good job of circulating the air to keep it as germ-free as possible.

Things will also look a little different this year for the high schoolers participating in the tournaments. Murphy said there will be no parade of athletes for the champion wrestlers, and no spectators will be allowed onto the floor, in order to maintain distancing.

Around 150 staff work events like the state tournaments, and it’s taken quite a bit of hiring new employees and rehiring furloughed ones to get back to a full staff. Murphy estimates a little more than half of those furloughed last March are now back.

Flanagan said she’s been posting jobs online and holding her first new employee orientations since February in preparation for reopening. Jaehn, who works part-time in the box office, said she was furloughed first in March, brought back on for a few days a week in July and was placed on furloughed again just before Thanksgiving.

Jaehn said she spent most of the time she was working refunding tickets or telling patrons that she was as uncertain as they were about the future of events at the center, which announced its new name last month. She collected unemployment payments to get by in between, and said she’s happy to be back and see people filling up the building again.

“Our 275 part-time employees have been out of work for a very long time,” Murphy said. “Now that we’re reopening and we’re going to be going at a high pace, we’ve had to hire a lot of employees. And that’s a good problem to have, because that means we’re open.”

They’re going to need as much help as they can get in the coming months. From this weekend through the Fourth of July, the center is booked all but one weekend.

After wrestling comes the state basketball tournaments, a home and garden show and 8-Ball Pool in late March. Come April, Casper will host its first concerts in over a year. Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence kick off the season, and a rescheduled Foreigner show, originally set for October 2020, is planned for the week after.

“It’ll be nice to be back to nonstop crazy long days and long weeks,” Flanagan said. “We’re used to working 60, 70, 80 hours a week, and it’s great to know that we’re going to be back to that soon.”

