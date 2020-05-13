State will allow larger public gatherings, further eases restrictions

Gatherings of 10 or more people will no longer be banned in Wyoming starting Friday, ending a nearly 2-month old prohibition and signaling again that officials feel the coronavirus is under sufficient control to loosen restrictions on everyday life in the Equality State.
"I am anxious today," Gov. Mark Gordon told media during a Wednesday afternoon press conference. "I'm very anxious because we are loosening substantially many of the requirements we had in place. We're doing that in a way that we believe is safe, and yet I stand before you today knowing that our citizens are at greater risk today ... than they were.
"That's not easy," he continued. "And for those that are saying we should loosen everything, go away with it -- they don't have the responsibility that I do to make sure that our citizens are well taken care of."
The newly revised orders represent the largest shift back to something resembling pre-pandemic normalcy since the restrictions were placed on Wyoming in mid-March. The changes come as the state sees its number of coronavirus cases stabilize in all counties but Fremont and Laramie, where more disease continues to be identified. The metrics Gordon and state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist are monitoring -- on hospital strain and disease spread -- are showing signs of improvement.
But both Harrist and Gordon warned Wednesday that the disease had not been eradicated and that more stringent orders can be put back into place if and when cases climb back up. They urged Wyomingites to continue social distancing and to continue wearing masks in public settings.
"This is not a 'hold my beer moment,'" Gordon said, referring to an internet joke about taking risks. "This is a, 'Let's do this carefully and make sure we don't lose the ground we gained.'"
Under the revised orders, movie theaters and performance venues will be allowed to reopen in a limited capacity and host public gatherings of up to 25 persons, according to the governor's office. Restaurants can begin providing indoor and outdoor dining, which some counties, including Natrona, are already permitting.
Gyms, which were allowed to reopen earlier this month, may now open locker rooms, offer personal training and provide group classes for up to 20 participants, the governor's office says. Child care centers will be allowed to have up to 25 people in a classroom.
The order also allows schools, colleges and the University of Wyoming to "provide limited on-site instruction to students who need specialized assistance or services, or for technical courses that require specific equipment for instruction." Schools had previously been told that they could pursue some in-person teaching for students with special needs or others who needed closer attention. Schools participating must be cleaned, kept to 25 people or fewer, keep people six feet away from others, and must implement frequent hand washing.
More openings -- with conditions
The lifted gathering order also clears the way for religious and funeral home services to resume. While the state had continued to prohibit them up until this point, several counties had sought and received their own orders that allowed churches to open back up, albeit with social distancing measures. Gordon's announcement indicates that those county-level restrictions will now apply statewide.
All of the loosened restrictions come with tight guardrails on social distancing and cleanliness. Restaurants, for example, must space their tables six feet apart from each other. Staff who interact with patrons must wear face coverings, utensils have to be handed directly to patrons, and the building must be cleaned three times a day.
All told, there are 22 provisions that restaurants must abide by to remain open.
The wave of new orders also extends the restrictions placed on barbershops, nail salons and similar businesses; those strictures now remain effective until at least May 31.
In response to a question about whether the state had done "too much," which also questioned whether continuing the orders "puts an additional on liberties and businesses," Gordon said that the state had not shut down, as other states had. He and Harrist also both said that the limited number of cases and death in the state were indications that the orders weren't "too much" but were just enough and had worked.
"I'm happy to be criticized that we don't have excess deaths," Gordon said. "I'm happy to be criticized that we did things just about right."
"In public health, when you prevent something, obviously we can never know what it would've looked like if we hadn't tried to prevent it or put measures in place to prevent it," Harrist said. "I would say the reason the numbers look the way they do ... and the reason we've been successful in not seeing more adverse outcomes is because of the measures we put into place and the actions Wyoming residents have taken to follow those measures."
Money for testing, tracing
Gordon also announced that he was allocating $17 million in federal stimulus money "to expand COVID-19 testing, improve contact tracing and add to the state's supply of personal protective equipment." Contact tracing is the process by which health officials determine how an infected person was exposed to the virus and who was in turn exposed by that person.
The Health Department will receive $15 million of that funding for testing and tracing. The remaining $2 million will go to the state's Office of Homeland Security to purchase protective gear, which will be distributed to "non-health care related entities to support public safety for businesses and other entities across the state under the new health orders."
Secretary of State Ed Buchanan said at Wednesday's press conference said that protective equipment -- which was more limited in the early days of the pandemic -- has "been coming in more frequently" and that the state has a "good supply" of the gear, which health care providers wear while they treat patients.
He said the state had received donations from private companies like Amazon and from the federal government. He said the state's supplies "were looking good and stable at this point" and that he felt prepared should there be a renewed outbreak of the disease come the fall, as some health officials have warned is possible.
While the number of confirmed cases in Wyoming continues to climb each day, the vast majority of counties have seen a plateau in identified patients. Most of the new cases confirmed in May have been in Fremont County, which now has 182 patients who've tested positive and another 11 who likely have the disease. Laramie County has also continued to see new cases, but other counties -- like Natrona, Sheridan and Albany -- have stopped reporting new cases. Even Teton County, at one point the hardest-hit county in the state, has seen its numbers stabilize.
What's more, testing has become more widely available, and concerns about shortages of protective equipment have been somewhat alleviated. Health officials and Gordon have repeatedly warned that the virus is not going away and that Wyomingites need to continue social distancing measures. But they've also said that restrictions put into place in March have been effective, so much so that parts of the state can return to some sense of normalcy.
Testing has confirmed more than 500 cases of the coronavirus in Wyoming. Seven people have died after contracting the virus, including three Fremont County residents from the same family.
To limit the virus' spread, Gordon and Harrist ordered in March the closure of schools and many businesses where people congregate, including bars, gyms and hair salons.
Gyms and personal care establishments were able to reopen with some restrictions May 1. Natrona County has also allowed restaurants to open again — with conditions.
The orders — and the economic hardship they've caused — have prompted some protests, though not on the scale seen in other states. Gordon has said the reopening of Wyoming is being driven by data, not dates.
