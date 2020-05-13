State will allow larger public gatherings, further eases restrictions

"I'm happy to be criticized that we don't have excess deaths," Gordon said. "I'm happy to be criticized that we did things just about right."

"In public health, when you prevent something, obviously we can never know what it would've looked like if we hadn't tried to prevent it or put measures in place to prevent it," Harrist said. "I would say the reason the numbers look the way they do ... and the reason we've been successful in not seeing more adverse outcomes is because of the measures we put into place and the actions Wyoming residents have taken to follow those measures."

Money for testing, tracing

Gordon also announced that he was allocating $17 million in federal stimulus money "to expand COVID-19 testing, improve contact tracing and add to the state's supply of personal protective equipment." Contact tracing is the process by which health officials determine how an infected person was exposed to the virus and who was in turn exposed by that person.

The Health Department will receive $15 million of that funding for testing and tracing. The remaining $2 million will go to the state's Office of Homeland Security to purchase protective gear, which will be distributed to "non-health care related entities to support public safety for businesses and other entities across the state under the new health orders."