 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Storm closures: Here's what's shut down by the blizzard hitting Wyoming

  • Updated
  • 0

A blizzard slammed Casper and much of the rest of Wyoming on Wednesday, with whiteout conditions and temperatures well below zero. 

Here's what closed as of early afternoon:

Highways

  • Interstate 25 is shut down from Casper to Wheatland
  • Interstate 90 is closed from Buffalo to Sheridan
  • Interstate 80 is closed from Rawlins to Laramie
  • U.S. Highway 287 from Laramie to Medicine Bow
  • Wyoming Highway 220 is closed from Alcova to Muddy Gap
  • Wyoming Highway 789 is closed from Muddy Gap to Lander
  • Wyoming Highway 28 is closed from Farson through South Pass
  • Wyoming Highway 387 from Midwest to Wright

Services

  • Natrona County Public Library
  • Hogadon Ski Area
  • Central Wyoming Counseling Center (plans to reopen Thursday)
  • Casper Police Department reception desk (plans to reopen Thursday)
  • National Historic Trails Interpretative Center (will be closed Thursday)
  • All Wyoming BLM offices (will be closed Thursday)

People are also reading…

Do you have a closure to add? Email us at editors@trib.com.

Fore more on the plunging temperatures:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka's economic woes continue amid food, fuel shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News