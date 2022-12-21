Storm closures: Here's what's shut down by the blizzard hitting Wyoming

A blizzard slammed Casper and much of the rest of Wyoming on Wednesday, with whiteout conditions and temperatures well below zero.

Here's what closed as of early afternoon:

Highways

Interstate 25 is shut down from Casper to Wheatland

Interstate 90 is closed from Buffalo to Sheridan

Interstate 80 is closed from Rawlins to Laramie

U.S. Highway 287 from Laramie to Medicine Bow

Wyoming Highway 220 is closed from Alcova to Muddy Gap

Wyoming Highway 789 is closed from Muddy Gap to Lander

Wyoming Highway 28 is closed from Farson through South Pass

Wyoming Highway 387 from Midwest to Wright

Services

Natrona County Public Library

Hogadon Ski Area

Central Wyoming Counseling Center (plans to reopen Thursday)

Casper Police Department reception desk (plans to reopen Thursday)

National Historic Trails Interpretative Center (will be closed Thursday)

All Wyoming BLM offices (will be closed Thursday)

Fore more on the plunging temperatures:

