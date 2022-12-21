Storm closures: Here's what's shut down by the blizzard hitting Wyoming

A blizzard slammed Casper and much of the rest of Wyoming on Wednesday, with whiteout conditions and temperatures well below zero.
Here's what closed as of early afternoon:
Highways
- Interstate 25 is shut down from Casper to Wheatland
- Interstate 90 is closed from Buffalo to Sheridan
- Interstate 80 is closed from Rawlins to Laramie
- U.S. Highway 287 from Laramie to Medicine Bow
- Wyoming Highway 220 is closed from Alcova to Muddy Gap
- Wyoming Highway 789 is closed from Muddy Gap to Lander
- Wyoming Highway 28 is closed from Farson through South Pass
- Wyoming Highway 387 from Midwest to Wright
Services
- Natrona County Public Library
- Hogadon Ski Area
- Central Wyoming Counseling Center (plans to reopen Thursday)
- Casper Police Department reception desk (plans to reopen Thursday)
- National Historic Trails Interpretative Center (will be closed Thursday)
- All Wyoming BLM offices (will be closed Thursday)
Do you have a closure to add? Email us at editors@trib.com.
Fore more on the plunging temperatures:
