Storm could drop a foot of snow on central Wyoming

A foot of snow could blanket central Wyoming when a storm sweeps over the region beginning Sunday evening, the National Weather Service reported.

The snow -- potentially the heaviest in roughly two months -- is forecast to fall through Monday night. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has issued a winter storm warning for a significant portion of Wyoming.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A forecast released Saturday estimated 6 to 12 inches of snow could drop on Casper, with up to 18 inches on Casper Mountain. Up to 13 inches is forecast for neighboring Johnson County. Riverton could get 12 to 18 inches.

Snow is also forecast for the Bighorn Basin, southwest Wyoming and the greater Yellowstone area, albeit in smaller amounts.

The storm is expected to make travel difficult on what has already been a challenging weekend for drivers in Wyoming. High winds ahead of the storm prompted the closure of large sections of Interstate 80 on Saturday, and even on some open highways, large vehicles were blown over.

On Friday, a 24-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 near Laramie during high winds. Several people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0