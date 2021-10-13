Storm dumps more than a foot of snow over Casper, causes multiple highway closures

Highways throughout Wyoming were closed Wednesday morning after a storm dropped heavy, wet snow over the state.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, most of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 were closed, as was a large section of Interstate 90.
There was no estimated opening time for the highways.
Meanwhile, most major highways connecting Casper to the rest of the state were closed including sections of U.S. Highway 20/26 and Wyoming 220.
Along with the heavy snow, the storm brought high winds to parts of the state, making travel difficult to impossible in places. Blizzard warnings were in effect for a time in Converse, Niobrara, Goshen and Platte counties, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm dropped nearly 13 inches of snow in the Casper area, 18 inches near Buffalo and 8 inches in Lander, according to preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service.
The snow is expected to end later Wednesday.
Schools were open in Natrona County, but students in Midwest were set to attend classes remotely. Schools in Goshen County were closed, as were schools in Campbell County, media there reported. Glenrock schools were also closed due to the weather, according to a Facebook post from the district there.
The Natrona-County Health Department cancelled a scheduled flu clinic amid the storm. The scheduled Oct. 23 clinic at the Mike Sedar firehouse is still expected to go forward from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As of Wednesday morning, the Casper Police Department had responded to 16 reports of road accidents since the snow started Monday night. The Natrona County Sheriff's Office received five calls reporting accidents in the same time period. Of all accidents recorded, three were reported to have possible injuries.
Casper Fire-EMS public information officer Andrew Sundell said in a video briefing on Wednesday that the agency also sent vehicles to several road accidents on Tuesday.
This developing story will be updated.