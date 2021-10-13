Storm dumps more than a foot of snow over Casper, causes multiple highway closures

Highways throughout Wyoming were closed Wednesday morning after a storm dropped heavy, wet snow over the state.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, most of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 were closed, as was a large section of Interstate 90.

There was no estimated opening time for the highways.

Meanwhile, most major highways connecting Casper to the rest of the state were closed including sections of U.S. Highway 20/26 and Wyoming 220.

Along with the heavy snow, the storm brought high winds to parts of the state, making travel difficult to impossible in places. Blizzard warnings were in effect for a time in Converse, Niobrara, Goshen and Platte counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm dropped nearly 13 inches of snow in the Casper area, 18 inches near Buffalo and 8 inches in Lander, according to preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service.

The snow is expected to end later Wednesday.