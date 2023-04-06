The storm that dumped snow on central Wyoming and broke records in the Casper area ground life to a halt, shutting down local services and travel and complicating the work of some Wyoming ranchers.

It also boosted the snowpack that water managers and farmers and ranchers hope will be a boon for the state this summer.

While the storm added to water reserves, the benefits will depend on weather conditions in the coming weeks, potentially separating between a summer of green and a spring of floods. And in the long run the storm and this year’s record snowfall will do little to end the drought conditions that have impacted the state in recent years.

“It’s looking like a pretty good snowpack to help refill some of these reservoirs, but what it also is going to come down to is how fast this all melts or if we keep getting snow,” said Ryan Webb, an assistant professor of civil engineering at the University of Wyoming who studies snow and mountain hydrology. “There’s a lot of things that can still happen to change how the runoff season looks.”

Closures and impacts

Winter storms are part of Wyoming life. But the blizzard that raged Monday and Tuesday stood out. On the first day alone, it dropped nearly 27 inches of snow on Casper — a new daily record for the city.

All of that snow forced a wave of closures around the city. On Wednesday, as the storm passed and the snow started to melt, government and businesses began to reopen.

The City of Casper reopened at around noon, including City Hall, Casper Municipal Court, the Casper Recreation Center and Link bus services. So did Natrona County offices.

Other closures persisted. Natrona County School District announced that schools would continue virtual learning on Thursday for the third consecutive day. And city trash service isn’t set to resume until next week.

The snowstorm’s impacts were severe, making many local roads impassable and forcing the Casper Police Department to send police to only priority 911 calls.

Casper Fire-EMS responded to an uptick in calls as snow blocked vents that set off natural gas odor and carbon monoxide alarms.

Rachel Grant, a Converse County rancher at the northern end of the Laramie Mountains, expects to use snowmobiles for her operation during Wyoming’s snowy months, but the storm even made working with snowmobiles difficult.

Grant has three groups of cattle that she feeds daily – her cow herd, yearlings and bulls – but she had yet to feed the bulls Tuesday afternoon because of the storm.

“It’s about two miles one way and the visibility has just been too bad to be remotely safe to go and then think you’d get back home,” she said Tuesday.

Grant prepared in advance, feeding the cattle well earlier in the week, but the ferocity of the storm was still a surprise.

“It’s not very often that you don’t get a group of cows fed,” Grant said.

While it broke records, the storm was just another mark of an already prolific snow year for much of Wyoming and Casper.

By mid-January more than 4 feet of snow had fallen over multiple Wyoming towns, including Riverton, which is having one its snowiest winters on record.

As of midnight Monday, 122 inches of snow had fallen on Casper, making it the third snowiest on record, Jason Straub, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Riverton office, said Tuesday.

The last time more than 120 inches of snow fell in Casper was roughly 40 years ago back in the 1983-1984 season, according to National Weather Service data.

The Sheridan area was on the northern edge of this week’s snowstorm sparing it the worst effects, but the snow this year could have some impact on the Bighorn National Forest’s early season operations.

Most of the national forest’s roads aren’t passable, a not unusual occurrence for this time of year. But with all of the snow it will likely take longer for roads to become navigable and clear to use without damaging them, said Sara Kirol, a spokesperson for Bighorn National Forest.

“We don’t really know at this point if there’ll be delays opening our facilities and that kind of thing. We’re anticipating some, but we just don’t know what that’s gonna look like yet,” Kirol said.

Snowpack and water storage

Some of Wyoming’s basins have seen little uptick in their snowpack following the storm, particularly in the northwest corner of the state.

For many areas, it swelled.

From Friday to Wednesday, the snowpack grew by more than 15% in the Belle Fourche Basin in Wyoming’s northeastern corner.

The Lower North Platte Basin, which covers Casper, also surged by double digits, as did many of the other basins in central and southwestern Wyoming, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“As far as the Bear River drainage goes, we’re looking really good. We’re almost double the snowpack we had this time last year,” said Mike Johnson, a lead hydrographer with the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office.

Johnson is based in Cokeville in far western Wyoming and he said the surrounding lakes and reservoirs should fill without a problem this year.

“Hopefully we’ll have a lot of delayed runoff due to the cooler temperatures and the snow staying in the mountains a little longer this year than it has in the past,” Johnson said.

The same is true in northeastern Wyoming.

Rivers have yet to fill with substantial runoff, but a strong snowpack both in the Bighorn Mountains and at lower elevations has improved water resources in the area, said David Schroeder, the superintendent of Division II of the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office’s, which covers northeastern Wyoming.

Keyhole Reservoir near Moorcroft represents a significant storage source for the region, but it has lost water for three years, Schroeder said.

The recent snow has proven a remedy.

“In the last month, Keyhole [Reservoir] has seen some good inflows and it is accruing some storage, which is a welcome relief to the irrigators both in Wyoming and South Dakota,” Schroeder said.

Though lakes and reservoirs are often the focus, it’s the unseen effects of this year’s above average snow that could be most beneficial, namely the increase in soil moisture.

“Last year we had an OK snowpack, but the drought, the prolonged heat from the season before, had really depleted that subsurface soil moisture,” Schroeder said. “When we started to see the snowmelt last year, it wasn’t really materializing in the creeks and rivers. The ground was soaking up so much of it.”

Saturated soils will improve the efficiency of runoff as the snow starts to melt, a boon for farmers and ranchers, Schroeder and Webb said.

They could also be important come fire season.

“The plants can be under a little bit less stress [and] have that added soil moisture for them to draw from to help maintain healthy vegetation to hopefully not have as many dangerous wildfires,” Webb said.

Waiting time

With so much snow, flooding is an obvious concern.

It’s even more so given that the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the 50s and 60s for much of Wyoming early next week in the wake of the massive snowstorm.

Webb expects Wyoming to bypass damaging spring floods unlike places like Utah and California that are at high risk given all the extraordinary snow they’ve seen this winter.

However, the weather conditions over the coming weeks will do a lot to determine both the flood risk and the potential gains for farmers and ranchers in the summer.

Even in years with lower snowpack totals, a significant warming or rain event early on in the spring can trigger flooding, said Ginger Paige, an associate professor of water resources at UW.

If Wyoming can avoid rapid melting, the strong snowpack should provide a solid foundation for the state’s farmers and ranchers.

“If it comes off nice and slowly, then it will be a huge benefit to both our rangelands and to the irrigated ag fields,” Paige said.

Wyomingites may grumble about the storm and April snow, but Todd Fornstrom, a Laramie County farmer and the president of the Wyoming Farm Bureau, said farmers around the state were still in need of more heading into the summer months.

“In southeastern Wyoming, we have moisture, but we’re not abundant yet,” Fornstrom said. “As these storms keep coming through, it’ll help. We just need them to keep coming.”