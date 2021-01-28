Strong winds lead to deadly crash west of Casper

A passenger in a semi-truck died on Highway 220 west of Casper on Wednesday after high winds caused the driver to lose control.

Wyoming Highway Patrol released a statement Thursday saying the passenger of the commercial truck, 59-year-old Macahel Hughes of Elmwood, Wisconsin, died at the scene.

Both Hughes and the driver, Lawrence Hughes, were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The driver was taken to Wyoming Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

Troopers received a call reporting a one-vehicle rollover around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 206 on the highway. The tractor-trailer lost control during a strong gust of wind and exited to the right side of the road, turning over and sliding down an embankment.

Thursday's statement said high winds are being investigated as a potential contributing factor to the accident. The National Weather Service in Riverton advised people in Natrona County Wednesday that there could be gusts of up to 50 miles per hour in some areas.

According to Highway Patrol, this is the ninth death on Wyoming roads in 2021.

