Structure fire burning at base of Casper Mountain

A structure is burning at the base of Casper Mountain, sending a plume of smoke into the sky.
The fire ignited Saturday afternoon amid hot, dry and windy conditions in the Casper area, according to a Casper Star-Tribune reporter in the area.
Photos posted on Facebook show what appears to be a home fully engulfed in flames in the Garden Creek area.
According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper, the fire started shortly before 2 p.m. Authorities have blocked off parts of Garden Creek and Casper Mountain roads and moving people out of the area.
A call to Casper Fire-EMS wasn't immediately returned Saturday. The department on its Facebook page said multiple resources were on scene of a wildland fire in the Garden Creek area.
The department said Garden Creek area residents should be prepared to evacuate and should follow directions if contacted by a Natrona County sheriff's deputy. Residents were advised to gather family pets and essential medications.
The public is advised to avoid Rotary Park and the Bridle Trail.
The Evansville Fire Department, in its own Facebook post, said there is a large fire burning in the area of Garden Creek Road. Evacuations are in progress and people are asked to avoid the area.
The Star-Tribune reporter spotted a helicopter dropping water from a nearby pond onto the blaze.
