Structure fire burning at base of Casper Mountain

A structure is burning at the base of Casper Mountain, sending a plume of smoke into the sky.

The fire ignited Saturday afternoon amid hot, dry and windy conditions in the Casper area, according to a Casper Star-Tribune reporter in the area.

Photos posted on Facebook show what appears to be a home fully engulfed in flames in the Garden Creek area.

According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper, the fire started shortly before 2 p.m. Authorities have blocked off parts of Garden Creek and Casper Mountain roads and moving people out of the area.

A call to Casper Fire-EMS wasn't immediately returned Saturday. The department on its Facebook page said multiple resources were on scene of a wildland fire in the Garden Creek area.

The department said Garden Creek area residents should be prepared to evacuate and should follow directions if contacted by a Natrona County sheriff's deputy. Residents were advised to gather family pets and essential medications.

The public is advised to avoid Rotary Park and the Bridle Trail.