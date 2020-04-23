Structure fire kills dog, burns Casper mobile home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A dog died when a mobile home caught fire in Casper early Thursday, Casper Fire-EMS reported.

One person living at the home escaped prior to firefighters arriving on scene, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The fire broke out at 1:15 a.m. in a single-wide mobile home on the 1200 block of North Casper Street. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames visible through the front door.

The fire was quickly put out, but damage to the home was extensive and the person who lived there will not be able to return, according to the fire department.

A fire investigator was on scene early Thursday to determine the cause of the blaze, which appeared to have started in the kitchen.

