Student found with gun at Natrona County High School

A student is in custody after being found with a gun at Natrona County High School on Friday.

Students and staff at the school are safe, according to a statement from the Natrona County School District.

School administrators said they were told Friday that a student had a gun on campus. They, along with law enforcement, secured the student and the weapon.

The student is now in law enforcement and school administration custody while an investigation is being done. The district statement did not indication why the student had brought a gun to school.

No weapons are permitted at the high school, according to a copy of the school's student handbook.

There is no safety concern at the high school and classes are continuing normally, the district said.

A district spokeswoman said she did not have additional information to release as of 2 p.m. Friday. A call to a Casper Police Department spokeswoman was not immediately returned.