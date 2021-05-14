 Skip to main content
Student seriously injured after being struck by car, trapped underneath
breaking top story

Student seriously injured after being struck by car, trapped underneath

  • Updated
Police line

A student was seriously injured in a car crash on South Beverly Street on Friday morning, closing a section of the road for around two hours.

A statement Friday afternoon from the Casper Police Department said the student was walking from a school office on South Beverly Street and entered oncoming traffic shortly before 10 a.m. They were hit by a moving vehicle, then trapped underneath it before officers freed them. 

The student was taken to Wyoming Medical Center with serious injuries, and is reportedly in stable condition. The department does not release identifying information, including age, for minors, but confirmed that the student's family has been notified. 

The crash occurred near Casper Classical Academy and the Natrona County School District's Student Support Services office. However, the student did not attend Casper Classical Academy, said district spokesperson Tanya Southerland.

A statement from the district Friday afternoon said the office and students at CCA were placed on lockout while police responded to the crash. As of 1 p.m. the district said school operations had returned to normal.

Casper police closed the street between 10th and 12th streets around 10:30 a.m. Friday, rerouting traffic around the area. The roads reopened around 12:15 p.m.

Police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said the student sustained multiple injuries. No criminal charges are being pursued at this time, but Ladd said the incident is still under investigation. 

NCSD said counseling for students and staff has been made available through Student Support Services. 

