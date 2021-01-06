Student taken into custody after bringing unloaded gun to Kelly Walsh High School

A Kelly Walsh High School student has been taken into custody by the Casper Police Department after bringing an unloaded weapon to school, the department and the Natrona County School District announced in press releases Wednesday.

School administrators were informed Wednesday morning a student had shown a firearm to another student. Administrators then contacted a School Resource Officer, according to the school district's release.

"In order to resolve the situation without alerting the reported individual, classrooms near the concern were swiftly cleared by KWHS administrators, hallways were restricted to any other students/staff, and the immediate classroom was cleared of other individuals," that release reads.

The officer removed the bag containing the weapon from the student and then determined the firearm was unloaded.

It is unclear why the student brought the weapon to school, according to the police department. The student has been arrested on one recommended felony count of aggravated assault. The district also said the student will face academic consequences in line with district policy. The district is still investigating the incident, according to the release.