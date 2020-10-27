Stuff the train on Halloween

This is a story of redemption and giving back. It's the story of a boy's love of trains and how that manifested, as a profession and a hobby. It's the story of Halloween and a free event outdoors for families. For this Chattin', we interviewed both Talia Park and Charles Eckerson, 77.
Talia, how did you decide to do this free event on Halloween, and why did you hook up with Poverty Resistance? I was homeless living in my car with my dog for about a month and a half. The only food source I had at that time was Poverty Resistance. My ex molested my kids and is in prison now. I moved the kids out of the house and they lived with their aunt. I lived in the car with my dog to get reorganized. I was a stay at home mom for six years. I had to look for a job. I got a job at Kmart, saved up my checks, didn't want to spend any money at all, even for food. I was so thoroughly embarrassed because I had never been in that situation before in my life. I would wear a scarf over my head and I didn't want anyone to recognize me. But I feel like at Poverty Resistance, Mary Ann knew what I was going through. She'd always give me hot food, even if it was just a hot dog, when I went in to get food. I got into the CNA program with CLIMB Wyoming, got a job at Casper Mountain Rehab and Care and bought a truck. I always wanted to give back to Mary Ann and Poverty Resistance. They were the reason I felt like I was living at that point. I'm dating Brent Eckerson, the son of the guy who built the train, Charles, and I thought this would be a fun way to give back.
This is just a little fundraiser, really, just asking people to bring cans of food for the Poverty Resistance Food Bank. But I want to do it in honor of all the children and mothers who are victims of every kind of abuse, and also to get the word out to Wyoming women that it's okay to turn in your significant other, if they or their children are being abused in any type of way, and not to be scared. It's okay to rely on local resources available so you don't have to spend your little bit of money on things that others might be able to help with. And most of all, I want them to listen to my story and know that their situation is indeed temporary. That they will definitely rise above and move forward with their goals and dreams.
Tell us about the event. it's 5 to 8 p.m., on Halloween at 1243 S. Ash, on the corner of 13th and Ash. Come ride the train and bring a couple of cans of food for the food pantry. There will be face painting, Halloween games and free hot chocolate or coffee.
Charles, tell us about the train. I built the train, 1966 is when I completed the locomotive for the first time. I've been in love with steam locomotives all my life. I spent many years down on the Union Pacific line when my dad was a traveling salesman. All the yard superintendents got to know me, gave me a lifetime pass to the yards and I'd go down there with my notebook and Brownie camera. I wanted to know all the details. To this day it makes me cry when I see one running. I couldn't have a full-size one of my own of course but back in 1953 or 1954, the Saturday Evening Post magazine ran a deal with Walt Disney's personal railroad and I fell in love with it. My dad told me we don't have that kind of money. This locomotive has been rebuilt and all the original cars have been scraped and replaced, it's down to the state of the art now. I have my foundry and machine shop right here and I do all my own welding and sheet metal. There are seven cars. They are out all year but the locomotive sits in the shop when it's cold so it doesn't freeze up.
How often do you run the train? We usually run it on weekends and my son, Brent, runs it now. Adults ride it too, my God, we had 14 people on that train all at once.
What did you do for work? I spent 43 years with the Chicago Burlington Northern Santa Fe. I'm the last living passenger conductor who actually worked a passenger train out of Casper. I retired in 2007. I was the oldest conductor for all of BNSF for the last 2-1/2 years and was number one in seniority. I trained over 800 conductors out of Casper in my later years.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!