Stuff the train on Halloween

Talia, how did you decide to do this free event on Halloween, and why did you hook up with Poverty Resistance? I was homeless living in my car with my dog for about a month and a half. The only food source I had at that time was Poverty Resistance. My ex molested my kids and is in prison now. I moved the kids out of the house and they lived with their aunt. I lived in the car with my dog to get reorganized. I was a stay at home mom for six years. I had to look for a job. I got a job at Kmart, saved up my checks, didn't want to spend any money at all, even for food. I was so thoroughly embarrassed because I had never been in that situation before in my life. I would wear a scarf over my head and I didn't want anyone to recognize me. But I feel like at Poverty Resistance, Mary Ann knew what I was going through. She'd always give me hot food, even if it was just a hot dog, when I went in to get food. I got into the CNA program with CLIMB Wyoming, got a job at Casper Mountain Rehab and Care and bought a truck. I always wanted to give back to Mary Ann and Poverty Resistance. They were the reason I felt like I was living at that point. I'm dating Brent Eckerson, the son of the guy who built the train, Charles, and I thought this would be a fun way to give back.