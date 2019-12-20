Stuff the van, skate with Santa, solstice ceremonies set

After the service, go outside and make a joyous explosion of noise with pots and pans and bells to drive away the Dragons of Darkness.

End the night with some fellowship and chocolate. Come as you are and share this special service. All are welcome.

The Casper Senior Center will be the location for the dance with Heni Schulenburg. A wide variety of music will be available and she will play your requests.

The dance is from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $6 for all 15 and over. Potluck snacks will be available after 8 and there may even be a door prize drawing after 9. Come join the fun.

Christmas Ball at the Elks is Saturday. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and dancing at 8 p.m. to Tom Coryell & the Incorrigibles. Dinner is lobster tail and/or prime rib, price TBD.

Dinner includes one trip to the salad bar, potato, vegetable, roll and dessert.

Please make reservations by calling 237-2432 or signing up in the bar. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.

A Service of Worship for the Longest Night will be held in the sanctuary of Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m.