Stuff the van, skate with Santa, solstice ceremonies set

The last day for the city’s largest toy drive, outdoor ice skating with Santa and a couple of ceremonies marking the solstice and longest night are on tap for Saturday in Casper. Here is a summary, provided to the Star-Tribune.
Townsquare Media is collecting new, unwrapped toys, clothing and cash for 2,100 kids in Casper, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. outside Walmart East, for the final day.
Toys and clothing are distributed to many partner agencies and cash is used to fill out the gifts and then restock the shelves at Wyoming Food for Thought Project, which provides weekend and school holiday food to nearly 800 children in Casper and Glenrock.
Food For Thought Winter Maker’s Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 420 West 1st Street. Come support local and sample delicious home made goodies, perfect for yourself or gift-giving.
The 12 Days of Christmas is open at 1743 E. Yellowstone across from the Alibi Bar. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. daily through December 23.
Stop by and see the craftsmanship of more than 30 Wyoming crafters. Antiques, foods, fiber arts, jewelry, glass, rare rocks and tole painted ornaments all make perfect gifts.
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open noon to 9 p.m. Skate with Santa is 1 to 3 p.m.
Families can enjoy skating around the Community Christmas Tree, pictures with Santa and free crafts with Artisan Alley.
Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Patrons of all ages are invited to learn about the Natrona County Library’s 3D printer at 3 p.m. in the Creation Station. A staff member will provide an overview and demonstration. The 3D printer is provided by the Natrona County Library Foundation.
The Library’s Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life.
Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper, 1040 W. 15th St., is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good, and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. A special UU Casper earth-centered service will be held at 1 p.m.
“Winter Solstice Celebration, Inanna’s Seven Gates,” led by Athne Machdane and Elizabeth Otto.
All are welcome at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 4700 S. Poplar, for a Blue Christmas service at 5 p.m. This service is to recognize that Christmas is not always a happy and joyous time for all, and everoyone has all been wounded or are hurting in some way.
After the service, go outside and make a joyous explosion of noise with pots and pans and bells to drive away the Dragons of Darkness.
End the night with some fellowship and chocolate. Come as you are and share this special service. All are welcome.
The Casper Senior Center will be the location for the dance with Heni Schulenburg. A wide variety of music will be available and she will play your requests.
The dance is from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $6 for all 15 and over. Potluck snacks will be available after 8 and there may even be a door prize drawing after 9. Come join the fun.
Christmas Ball at the Elks is Saturday. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and dancing at 8 p.m. to Tom Coryell & the Incorrigibles. Dinner is lobster tail and/or prime rib, price TBD.
Dinner includes one trip to the salad bar, potato, vegetable, roll and dessert.
Please make reservations by calling 237-2432 or signing up in the bar. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.
A Service of Worship for the Longest Night will be held in the sanctuary of Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m.
Held on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, this service of quiet music, including bells, readings from Scripture and poetry, and silent and spoken prayer offers a respite from the Christmas season which is marked by expressions of joy, excitement and happiness.
“The days leading up to Christmas are full of light, sound, and activity,” said the Rev. Lynn Williamson, pastor at Shepherd of the Hills.
“However, this time of joy and expectation can often overshadow the pain and hurt many experience during this season, when the world’s merriment puts their grief and sadness in stark relief.”
Whether you find yourself sad and lonely during the holiday season of lights and celebrations or you long for a quiet time to rest and reflect on the gift of God in Jesus Christ, please join.
Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, the only Presbyterian Church (USA) congregation in Casper is located at 4600 S. Poplar, on the southwest corner of Poplar and Wyoming Boulevard. For directions or more information call 235-3536.
