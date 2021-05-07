Summer concert series set for David Street Station

The seven-concert 2021 Summer Concert Series has been announced for David Street Station, and includes country, rock and funk and acoustic. With one exception noted below, concerts begin at 6 p.m., and end by 10 p.m. All concerts are free and family friendly. Concerts take place on either Thursday or Friday, and there is no concert the week of the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo.
Here is the lineup, as announced by David Street Station:
- June 10, western band Two Tracks from Sheridan, with local singer/songwriter Kaspen Haley opening;
- June 17, Chancey Williams & The Younger Brothers Band, Moorcroft's own country sensation with KW grad Brooke Latka on fiddle, concert starts at 7 p.m., during CNFR week, opening act to be determined;
- June 25, Graham Good & the Painters, northern Colorado rock and funk, locals John May and Heath McAteer open;
- July 8, Jalan Crossland from Ten Sleep, acoustic guitarist and banjo player, Bret Andrew opens;
- July 23, John King from Nashville, who tours with Blake Shelton this summer, Whiskey's Alibi from Cheyenne is the opening act;
- Aug. 13, The Powell Brothers, an American country duo, local Zack Schommer opens;
- Aug. 20, Sean Stemaly from Nashville, dubbed a 2021 Pandora Country Artist to watch, Levi Blom from Butte, Montana, opens.
