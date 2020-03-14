Sunday's Tenors Un Limited concert moved to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church

Sunday's Tenors Un Limited concert has been moved to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church at 318 E. Sixth St. The concert is still scheduled to take place at 2 p.m.

The show also will be live streamed on the the Tenors UnLimited Facebook page, according to an Artcore spokesperson.

The concert was scheduled to take place at Highland Park Community Church.

"After a conference call with Governor Gordon, health officials and other churches it has been determined that it is in the best interest of everyone that we do not meet physically in our building," a post on Highland Park's Facebook page states.

A list of events in the area that have been affected by COVID-19 is available at Trib.com.

More information and tickets for the Tenors Un Limited concert are available at artcorewy.com or 307-265-1564.

