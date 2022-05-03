Sunrise Lanes to undergo renovations this summer

Casper’s Sunrise Lanes bowling alley will close for a months-long makeover on Monday, with new bowling equipment, a remodeled interior and an arcade on the way.

Set to re-open as “Boomtown Blast!,” it’ll be the bowling alley’s first big revamp since it opened 60 years ago, according to a Thursday news release from owners Sunrise Casper LLC.

The venue was built in 1962 as part of the Sunrise Shopping Center.

With the bowling alley, restaurants, shops, and more, the 116,000-square foot shopping mall has been a local icon for decades, Chuck Hawley, managing partner for Sunrise Casper, said.

“I grew up bowling there in leagues from the time I was 8 to 18,” he said.

Sunrise Casper is investing more than $2 million into the renovations, according to the release.

The group purchased the property in 2004. Sunrise Casper and previous owners have always leased the bowling alley out to tenants.

And, generally speaking, those tenants have always offered the same things, Hawley said — bowling lanes, food and drink.

“That was done for 60 years,” he said. “And it’s just time for that change.”

Sunrise Casper took the reins after the bowling’s alley’s previous occupants left unexpectedly last year, according to the release.

They’re taking the opportunity to breathe new life into the space, Hawley said.

The renovated space will include 16 bowling lanes with new machinery. The “ceiling, lighting, flooring, and restrooms” will all get touch-ups, the release said. Eventually, they hope to add a “40-piece game room.”

They want to stay faithful to the original venue, though. Boomtown Blast! will still accommodate parties, events and bowling leagues, and operate a restaurant and bar.

The owners are aiming for a soft open in August, with the grand re-opening coming in September or so.

Want to get one last game in before the renovations start? Saturday’s your last chance, Hawley said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.