A small but much-debated change to local alcohol regulations cleared its final reading during Tuesday’s Casper City Council meeting.

Now, limited retail liquor licenses holders have the go-ahead to serve between 6 a.m. and 2 a.m. Previously, the earliest they could serve was 9 a.m.

The proposed ordinance change was pitched as a way to make Casper’s alcohol regulations more uniform, since local businesses with any other kind of liquor license could already serve drinks for that 20-hour period.

That does appear to have some basis in state statute. In an effort to give more power back to local governments, the Wyoming Legislature in 2017 passed an amendment eliminating all state-imposed limits on hours of service attached to liquor licenses. The statute does ask local communities for some level of consistency in how they set those hours, however.

“Local licensing authorities may set hours of operation for alcohol sales provided that the hours of operation are uniformly applied to establishments similarly situated,” it states.

Limited retail liquor licenses are intended for organizations like “veterans, fraternal, golf, or social clubs.” In Casper, only the Municipal Golf Course and the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post are known to hold this specific kind of permit.

The change is expected to be pretty negligible, in other words. Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters told councilors in a previous meeting that the police department doesn’t anticipate the amendment causing an increase in alcohol-related incidents around town.

But some councilors and members of the public in opposition to the measure say the city is steadily creeping toward more liberal alcohol policies without much critical discussion of whether that’s actually in the public’s interest.

Two councilors, Lisa Engebretsen and Kyle Gamroth, who both represent Ward 2, voted no Tuesday. Councilor Amber Pollock, who is an owner at Backwards Distilling Company, abstained from voting.

“Bars close at 2 a.m., they open up again at 6 a.m.,” Engebretsen said at the meeting. “We have no time to sober up.”

Speaking against the ordinance, Gamroth pointed to an email from Natrona County Safe Ride sent to the council last month.

“They are seeing an overall increase in the number of vouchers and trips for people to detox,” he said.

(Originally, the ordinance was scheduled to go before councilors for its final vote on May 2. But with three members absent that day, it was postponed.)

Why were limited retail liquor licenses singled out in the first place? Councilors on Tuesday still weren’t sure.

In previous meetings, city officials speculated that it may have just been a mistake. Seth Hollier — a former owner of a now-shuttered Casper nightclub and community center who testified extensively against the measure — found that minutes from 2019 and 2021 suggest the decision to exclude clubs was made on purpose.

“I would love some context from my colleagues about why it was intentionally left out at that time,” Gamroth said at the meeting.

At any rate, several councilors, including some who some who voted in favor of the amendment, agreed that it wouldn’t be a bad idea to review Casper’s alcohol regulations in future meetings, to see if there was some way the city could encourage safer drinking habits.

“How we try to legislate it, I don’t know. It’s not an easy task to do that,” Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco, who represents Ward 3, said on Tuesday. “I look forward to having a later conversation to say how we can continue to work toward this.”

During the ordinance’s first reading on April 4, Hollier suggested that Casper launch a responsible service training program for liquor license holders. City councilors indicated they would discuss the proposal in a future work session.