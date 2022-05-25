Survey: County residents prioritize street repairs if one-cent tax approved for renewal this fall

With the county’s one-cent tax again up for renewal this fall, Casper voters said in a survey they would prioritize street repairs in the city and road and bridge projects in the county if it passes.

The tax has passed consistently in Natrona County since it was introduced in 1974.

It adds an extra penny onto the state’s 4% sales tax rate, making sales tax in the county 5%. But unlike the state sales tax, all revenue generated from the one-cent tax stays in Natrona County.

Most of the roughly $15 million the tax generates on average annually goes to city and county infrastructure, including roads, equipment and emergency response. But it also helps subsidize public utilities, local nonprofits, city pool passes and bus tokens for low-income residents.

In November, county residents voted down a proposal to temporarily add a sixth cent to support road repairs on Midwest Avenue in Casper and a water line replacement to serve Midwest and Edgerton.

Casper and Natrona County conducted a survey in April to see which projects residents most want to see addressed with one-cent money, should the tax be approved again this year. If the vote fails, the county’s fifth cent of sales tax will expire in December for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Seven hundred and four county residents responded to the survey, 55% of whom have lived in the county for more than 30 years. Roughly 70% of those who responded were over the age of 44, and a quarter of respondents were over 65.

All but 25 respondents said they usually vote in elections.

Forty-six percent said they would be “very likely” to support a measure to make the additional tax permanent, plus another 17% who said they were “somewhat” in favor.

Residents said in the survey that street repairs, water and sewer maintenance and fire and emergency services were their top priorities for using one-cent money in Casper. Police, drainage and flood prevention also saw strong support.

On the other end, the survey found low interest in using the city’s one-cent revenue for cultural projects, entertainment, sport and fitness programs, bus service and other community assistance programs. Right now, organizations including the Natrona County Library, Boys and Girls Club, Nicolaysen Art Museum and Platte River trails benefit from one-cent subsidies.

People surveyed said when it comes to county spending, they would prioritize road and bridge projects first. Support for funding emergency management, the sheriff’s office and county health services was also strong according to the survey.

Projects involving the fairgrounds, IT and county buildings ranked last in terms of county one-cent funding.

People who said they don’t want to continue the one-cent tax cited reasons including high inflation, distrust in the city’s spending and opposition to taxation in general. According to their responses, those who felt the money isn’t spent properly largely said they wanted to see the one-cent revenue go towards street repairs and areas other than downtown.

Those who said they planned to vote for the tax this fall said they’d like to see the money go toward projects including a new county library, training for first responders and street and sidewalk repairs.

Council members will meet to discuss the city’s long-term infrastructure needs on June 28. After that, the process of deciding where and how to spend the one-cent money, if the tax does pass again in November, can begin.

Both Casper and the county will then pass resolutions outlining how that money will be used. City Manager Carter Napier said the council should pass its resolution by early August. The city’s most recent one-cent resolution, in 2018, authorized funds towards fire vehicle replacement, fire equipment and street repairs as the city’s top priorities.

