Survey shows support for projects across the county, including new police station and library

A number of potential future projects throughout Natrona County appear to have been given a tentative thumbs up by residents, based on a recent survey on potential future 6th cent special purpose tax projects.

The survey was conducted by the market research firm ETC Institute and sent in February to a sample of registered voters across the county. Questions on the survey represent the interests of all the municipalities in Natrona County, as well as the county itself.

The survey asked for opinions on a slew of projects local leaders are hoping to put forward next time residents vote on a 6th-cent special purpose tax, which would add an additional 1 cent to the county’s sales tax to pay for specific projects approved by voters.

The 6th cent tax would be in addition to the optional 5th cent tax that voters have approved every four years in Natrona County since 1974.

That money has gone toward new roads, police cars, municipal buildings and outdoor recreation—like the Bridle Trail, among other things, and while the tax must be approved by voters, municipalities have much more freedom in how the funds are used.

In contrast, the 6th cent tax would pay just for those projects approved by voters and would end once the money for those projects was collected.