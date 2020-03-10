Survey shows support for projects across the county, including new police station and library

A number of potential future projects throughout Natrona County appear to have been given a tentative thumbs up by residents, based on a recent survey on potential future 6th cent special purpose tax projects.
The survey was conducted by the market research firm ETC Institute and sent in February to a sample of registered voters across the county. Questions on the survey represent the interests of all the municipalities in Natrona County, as well as the county itself.
The survey asked for opinions on a slew of projects local leaders are hoping to put forward next time residents vote on a 6th-cent special purpose tax, which would add an additional 1 cent to the county’s sales tax to pay for specific projects approved by voters.
The 6th cent tax would be in addition to the optional 5th cent tax that voters have approved every four years in Natrona County since 1974.
That money has gone toward new roads, police cars, municipal buildings and outdoor recreation—like the Bridle Trail, among other things, and while the tax must be approved by voters, municipalities have much more freedom in how the funds are used.
In contrast, the 6th cent tax would pay just for those projects approved by voters and would end once the money for those projects was collected.
The drawback for local leaders is that the entire county votes on these projects. So a Mills resident will be asked to vote on a project in Casper, and vice versa. The concern is that needed support for municipal projects could be affected because of this.
One proposed solution to this frustration is to allow municipalities to propose these special purpose taxes to only their residents, rather than the whole county. That measure is working its way through the Wyoming Legislature right now and could become law by the end of the week.
But in the meantime, county residents must agree together on the projects their tax money would pay for. This is why leaders across the county sought ETC’s help in surveying residents about the hopeful projects.
Through mail and online, ETC collected 865 survey responses, surpassing the consultant’s goal of 500 needed for the survey to be representative of the community.
The survey results will inform decisions about what projects local leaders want added to the ballot if and when an additional 1-cent sales tax is put before voters.
The projects included in the survey are; a new Casper Police Department headquarters; a new Evansville municipal building that would consolidate the town’s fire and police Departments and city hall under one roof; a new Natrona County library facility; a new town hall/community center in Bar Nunn; sewer and water infrastructure near the interchange in Bar Nunn; replacing water lines in Midwest and Edgerton; street repairs in Midwest and Edgerton; A new park in the Robertson Hills neighborhood; and a slew of public service and recreation projects in Mills.
The survey gave respondents four options to gauge their support: very supportive, somewhat supportive, not sure and not supportive.
Most of the projects received at least 50 percent support, between the “very supportive” and “somewhat supportive” votes. Only a handful of project fell below 50 percent support, with the Robertson Hills park receiving only 32 percent support, and a handful of projects in Mills receiving support in the high 30s and low 40s.
But for the most part, residents were in favor of some big projects, including the continued reconstruction of Midwest Avenue in downtown Casper, a new county library facility, and a new Casper Police Department facility.
Public service projects in Mills, Bar Nunn, Edgerton and Midwest, like fire hydrant, sewer main and water line replacements, received strong support, with more than 60 percent of respondents in favor.
The new municipal facility in Evansville saw 50 percent in favor. Only 32 percent of respondents said they would not be supportive of the project.
Respondents who answered “not sure” or “not supportive” to survey questions were then asked why they did not support a given project. Across the board, the top response for people not being in favor of certain projects was that “taxes are already too high.”
The expense of the projects also dissuaded some respondents, with “this is too expensive,” being another common answer for those not supportive of the propositions.
The entire list of survey questions and results is included in the City of Casper’s March 10 work session packet.
