Susie McMurry honored by Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming recognized Casper philanthropist Susie McMurry for her two decades of work with the organization, the group said in an announcement.

McMurry was one of several club board members honored Tuesday at the group's annual meeting for their work with the organization. She received a National Service to Youth Award.

Among her accomplishments with the club, McMurry steered the multi-million dollar campaign for a new building, brought the Cowboy Ethics program into the club and made a major donation for an upgraded technology center. The latter project added 2,300 square feet to the club building in north Casper and expanded the number of children that could be served from 48 to 90, according to the organization.

Manor Heights Elementary School Principal Kent Thompson, another club board member, also received the National Service to Youth Award.

“Our Board members are outstanding community leaders who go above-and-beyond to make a difference in the lives of youth who need us most. Their passion for the unstoppable mission of the Club is evident in everything they do,” said Ashley Bright, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. “The difference they make, not only for the Club, but for the state of Wyoming, is seen in their energy, encouragement, enthusiasm, inspiration and determination.”

Other club board members received certificates of appreciation, Christmas ornaments decorated by young people and thank you notes from club members.

