Suspect arrested in Casper homicide investigation

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a Casper man reported missing in June.

Justin Armando Marquez, 40, was taken into custody on Friday, according to the Casper Police Department.

The department said on Thursday that it was investigating Ryan Schroeder’s death as a homicide after his body was identified earlier this week after it was found in rural Natrona County.

Marquez faces one recommended charge of second-degree murder. Friday’s police announcement did not offer details as to why Marquez was suspected in Schroeder’s death. Police said they would not be releasing further information on the investigation “to ensure the integrity of the case.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schroeder was reported missing on July 6. Afterward, officers spoke to people who’d been around him and learned he was planning to leave Casper for a trip to Denver around June 24, police said.

The subsequent investigation led detectives to believe Schroeder was dead. It also brought them to an unidentified location in rural Natrona County, where they found a body. Police did not specify the location nor what drew investigators to it.

On Wednesday, authorities identified the body as belonging to Schroeder.