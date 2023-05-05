The suspicious death investigated by Casper police earlier this week has been ruled a homicide, Natrona County Coroner Jim Whipps announced Friday.

Daniel Robert Swope, 48, of Casper, was found dead on Tuesday night, the statement said. A large number of Casper police officers were seen working near a duplex in the area that night.

An autopsy has been completed, and Swope's family has been notified. Authorities did not release a cause of death or specify what evidence indicated Swope's death was suspicious.

Officers responded to a report of a possible dead person on the 700 block of East Third Street, the Casper Police Department said in a statement on Friday. They found Swope at the scene.

His death appeared suspicious to the responding officers, which prompted an in-depth investigation, the statement said.

The resulting investigation determined Swope's death was a homicide.

The crime scene remains secure, and officials are asking the public to avoid the immediate area, the statement said.

Multiple agencies, including the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, have assisted with moving the investigation forward, police said.

The incident is believed to be isolated.

"[W]e do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public," the statement said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Casper Police Department tip line at 307-920-2862 or pdtips@casperwy.gov. If the individual providing information wants to remain anonymous, he or she can provide a tip through Crime Stoppers.