Suspicious package at sheriff's office not hazardous, logged as evidence

  Updated
  • 0
Police Station

A man walks into the Hall of Justice in October 2019 in Casper. The Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office use the building as their headquarters.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

A suspicious package with white powder inside was determined not to be hazardous Wednesday, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

The package was brought to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office as evidence in an ongoing investigation, spokesperson Kiera Grogan said in a release Thursday morning.

The Hall of Justice, which houses the sheriff's office and Casper Police Department, was evacuated around 5 p.m. Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution." The evacuation lasted until 7:30 p.m.

A response team determined the package and its contents did not pose a serious threat. 

Casper Fire-EMS, Banner Health and the county health department also assisted in the response, according to Thursday's statement. 

"Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time," the statement said.

