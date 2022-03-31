Suspicious package at sheriff's office not hazardous, logged as evidence

A suspicious package with white powder inside was determined not to be hazardous Wednesday, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

The package was brought to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office as evidence in an ongoing investigation, spokesperson Kiera Grogan said in a release Thursday morning.

The Hall of Justice, which houses the sheriff's office and Casper Police Department, was evacuated around 5 p.m. Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution." The evacuation lasted until 7:30 p.m.

A response team determined the package and its contents did not pose a serious threat.

Casper Fire-EMS, Banner Health and the county health department also assisted in the response, according to Thursday's statement.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time," the statement said.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.