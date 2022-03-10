Symphony honoring women's suffrage in Wyoming premieres Saturday

Julia Bright, Esther Hobart Morris, Louisa Ann Swain.

Three lives — and three stories — about Wyoming’s path to women’s voting rights.

Saturday marks the premiere of “Julia Louisa Esther”, a new symphony by Stephanie Ann Boyd, at the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra in Casper.

The orchestra commissioned the piece to celebrate the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming. Wyoming Territory granted women the right to vote in 1869 — making it the first place in the U.S. to do so.

“Julia Louisa Esther” retraces the history of that milestone in four parts. It was meant to premiere in spring 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed its debut by two years.

Saturday’s concert also includes selections from “Carmen” by Georges Bizet, and “Dances in the Canebrakes” by Florence Price.

Thematically, they complement the symphony, music director Chris Dragon said in a statement. Carmen is often regarded as a commentary on women’s liberation and sexism. Price, meanwhile, was the first Black woman in the U.S. to have a work performed by a major orchestra.

You don’t see many women or people of color on concert hall marquees. Western classical music has roots in 18th and 19th century Europe, and marginalized groups have had trouble breaking into the genre ever since.

That’s starting to change — the classical music world is becoming more inclusive, and this concert is part of that, Boyd said.

“Women’s stories haven’t been written about in a huge way yet,” she said.

It’s rare for orchestras to commission new music. The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra has never commissioned a piece this big, Dragon said.

Intimate portraits of women’s lives, their struggles and accomplishments stand out as the throughlines of Boyd’s work.

One previous composition calls attention to domestic violence and abuse in Boston. Another, smaller piece she dedicated to the charmingly strange ink-pen drawings of children’s illustrator Linda Baker-Cimini. Boyd said her work is heavily influenced her grandmother — herself a composer, and Boyd’s first music teacher.

Once the orchestra settled on the idea of putting together a symphony about women’s suffrage in Wyoming, Boyd seemed like a natural fit, Dragon said.

She was on board, but had never been to Wyoming before. So in late 2019, she flew in to get to know the orchestra and experience the state for herself.

During Boyd’s trip, she traveled to Cody to visit the Buffalo Bill Center of the West for a crash course on Wyoming history. The center had a new “Women in Wyoming” exhibition, featuring portraits of trailblazing women by photographer Linton Buk.

What she saw at the center — and the landscapes she on the three-and-a-half hour drives there and back — were Boyd’s well of inspiration for the symphony.

The first movement is meant to capture the hopes and dreams of the American settlers who moved to Wyoming in the mid-1800s. The words of suffragist Susan B. Anthony come to mind, Boyd said: “Wyoming is the first place on God’s green earth which could consistently claim to be the land of the free”.

The second movement pays tribute to the bond between Julia Bright, and her husband, William, a saloon owner. William Bright introduced the suffrage bill in Wyoming’s territorial legislature.

It’s the “love story” movement, Boyd said. In addition to the Brights, she was also inspired by the view on her drive back from Cody.

“I remember having the moon in the passenger-side mirror,” she said.

In the third part of the symphony, noisy melodies overlap with one another, representing the heated political debate that erupted over the suffrage amendment.

The movement contains a nod to 70-year-old Louisa Ann Swain, the first woman to cast a ballot in Wyoming. It also honors another milestone: Esther Morris’s appointment as justice of the peace in South Pass City in 1870. The appointment marked Morris as the first woman to hold public office in the U.S.

The last movement is the “big anthem” that ties everything together, Boyd said. It’s supposed to sound triumphant. But she also wanted the symphony to give nature the final say — in this case, with low brass and big percussion moments.

“We need to remember to focus on the earth and remember to be good stewards to every living thing, including each other,” Boyd said.

Before Wyoming Territory was claimed by American settlers, it belonged to the Plains Indian nations for thousands of years. In the late 1800s, the U.S. and Canadian governments were in the midst of a devastating assault on the Indigenous people of the Plains, funding their starvation, displacement and murder to make room for their own expansion.

That history needs to be acknowledged alongside women’s suffrage, Boyd said. In that way, “Julia Louisa Esther” isn’t meant to be an uncritical celebration, but an opportunity for reflection.

It’s also an opportunity to revisit popular myths about how and why suffrage happened, said Tanis Lovercheck-Saunders, a history instructor at Casper College. Boyd consulted with Lovercheck-Saunders for the piece.

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra hosted a panel Wednesday at the Ramkota Hotel to talk about “Julia Louisa Esther”, the legacy of women’s suffrage in Wyoming and the ways gender inequality persists today. Boyd and Lovercheck-Saunders joined Rebekah Smith, director of the Wyoming Women’s Foundation, for the discussion.

“We have a tendency to assume that women have equality in Wyoming because it’s called the Equality State,” Lovercheck-Saunders said.

Sure, plenty of Wyomingites supported women’s suffrage out of a genuine commitment to equal rights. But many leaders used it for political theater.

In 1869, Wyoming was still a U.S. territory, not a state. It would have to grow its population if it wanted to be eligible for statehood, Saunders explained.

There were a lot more men than women living there at the time. Women’s suffrage, some lawmakers reasoned, could give the population a boost by attracting more women and families.

It was also a reaction to the end of the Civil War, which prompted a series of constitutional amendments ending slavery, and giving Black men the right to vote.

“There was a lot of sense in the Legislature that if freed men could vote then white women should be able to as well,” Lovercheck-Saunders said.

Understanding why suffrage was adopted in Wyoming can help us understand why equality under the law doesn’t always translate to equality in practice, she added.

You might not expect a concert hall — often associated with older and high-brow art — to be a place to share new ideas and lift up underrepresented voices. But Boyd would disagree.

Being a composer is a bit like being an “artistic honeybee,” she said.

Last year, she wrote a piece for the symphony of Peoria, Illinois, honoring feminist author Betty Friedan, a Peoria native. The piece was performed as part of a three-part concert, which included two other works by Boyd, and narrations on Friedan’s life and her impact on society.

After its premiere, a handful of audience members told Boyd they found the show eye-opening, and validating to their experiences with gender inequality and sexism.

It’s those kinds of moments Boyd hopes Saturday’s concert brings, she said.

“When your story is finally one that’s being represented on stage, you’re going to have some feelings about it,” she said.

The concert debuts 7:30 p.m. Saturday at John F. Welsh Auditorium. The show will also be live streamed. For a full list of performances, and how to reserve tickets, visit wyomingsymphony.org.

A grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council will allow the orchestra to film a documentary about “Julia Louisa Esther”, said Rachel Bailey, executive director Wyoming Symphony Orchestra. The documentary — which will feature a recording of the piece — will air on Wyoming PBS this spring, she said.

To complement the film, Bailey said the orchestra will post additional interviews online with Boyd, Lovercheck-Saunders and Jennifer Simon, senior policy advisor at the Equality State Policy Center and the founder of the Wyoming Women’s Action Network.

