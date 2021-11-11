'Take a minute to remember': Casper honors service members on Veterans Day

When Frank Luers was a student at Casper College, there was no Veterans Club.

Luers served in Korea with the Signal Corps. He got out around the end of the Vietnam War, and at that time, former service members weren’t exactly popular. He remembers the unfriendly looks from fellow Thunderbirds.

Thursday morning, he joined the Casper College Veterans Club for its fifth-annual Veterans Day roll call.

They took turns reading aloud the names of Wyoming’s fallen soldiers, from the Spanish-American War to the present. That list numbers more than a thousand.

Sometimes, a student or two would shuffle past, casting curious glances their way.

Compared to the post-Vietnam years, veterans today are held in high esteem. But some former service members and their loved ones say they have to fight to keep veterans in the public consciousness.

Too often, those who served are forgotten, and their day-to-day struggles misunderstood or ignored, they said. This Veterans Day, they had one message for Casper: Remember us.

***

From 1979 to 1984, Garrett Revere served with the military as an artilleryman.

Revere has been living at the Wyoming Rescue Mission’s homeless shelter for the past two months, he said.

At the Mission’s Veterans’ Day meal Thursday, he sat between two other homeless vets — Edward Martin and Charles Purvis.

They dined on mixed vegetables, buttered rolls and steak. A quiet air hung over the table.

For Revere, the holiday is somber, if not a bit remorseful, he said. He comes from a military family: his father served in World War II, and his two older brothers, in Vietnam.

“It just brings back memories,” he said.

When he was growing up on the Wind River Reservation, military service seemed like a much bigger deal, he recalled. The local post of the American Legion would throw a special breakfast and a dance in veterans’ honor every year.

But these days, Veterans Day is no longer a community affair, Revere said. For most people, it’s just a day when the flags are at half-mast, a day when you don’t get mail.

Meanwhile, America’s veterans are more likely to have disabilities and struggle with mental health and substance abuse — all factors that leave them more vulnerable to homelessness.

It’s a reality that’s top-of-mind for Dave Matthews, Wyoming Rescue Mission’s director of programs. Matthews served in the Navy from 1986 to 1989.

About 10% of people the Rescue Mission works with are veterans.

“It’s kind of the least we can do,” Matthews said of the Veterans Day meal.

***

In recent years, the Casper College’s Veterans Club has stepped in to host more events honoring those who have served.

The club began its annual Veterans Day roll call five years ago. A couple years after that, they started the Dog Trek — a dog-friendly charity walk that takes place on campus each fall.

On Friday, the club is hosting a public talk by Clint Romesha, a Medal of Honor recipient. It’s also introducing a new event later that day: the inaugural Veterans’ Ball.

It’s been heartening to see the club grow, said Megan Schafer, executive assistant for administrative and student services. Schafer’s son, Cpl. Jason J. Corbett, died in combat in 2007 while deployed in Iraq.

People forget that what veterans go through affects them every day, not just on Veterans Day, Schafer said. They serve in wars they didn’t create, she said, but often carry the trauma and loss for a lifetime.

She will never forget the contributions of her son and other veterans. She wants the public to do the same.

“Take a minute to remember,” she said.

