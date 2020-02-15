Talkin': Love in a small town

When I was growing up, I went to the Albany County Library on the corner of 4th and Grand in downtown Laramie as often as I could. Although we read all of the time at home, it was the place where I first learned how many books -- and how many different kinds of books -- there were.
So I grew up thinking that libraries were the places where books lived.
Only recently have I realized that libraries, especially in small towns, can really be the heart of the community.
Last weekend, there were two remarkable events in the little town where I live.
The first happened because one dad had an idea and was given the go-ahead by his boss to pursue it. Colter Felton of the Glenrock Police Department had the idea for a Father-Daughter Dance, the first of its kind in Glenrock. It was co-sponsored by the Glenrock Police Department and Converse Hope Center, a nonprofit that serves victims of crime including survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and child, adult and elder abuse.
Since it was the first event, organizers really had no idea what to expect. When cars and limousines started pulling up in front of the high school on Friday night, they just kept coming.
Folks say there were 230 people there, from toddlers and preschoolers to adult daughters.
Hair and makeup services were donated. Refreshments were donated, including homemade cupcakes by Carmen Theel, wife of police chief David Theel.
One group of dads rented a limo, took their daughters out to dinner first, and then arrived at the dance in style.
There were corsages and a pink balloon arch, glitter and glow sticks.
The junior class prom committee volunteered to decorate the commons space in the high school, and in return, was surprised to be given the proceeds from the evening.
The next afternoon, the 8th annual Chocolate Festival, organized by Converse County Library, was held at the library annex in Glenrock. Four lucky souls tasted and judged 19 entries, ranging from chocolate pie filling and gluten-free cupcakes to dipped strawberries and multi-layered candy in a white chocolate shell. There were judges' and people's choice prizes for home and professional categories.
The tasting was free to the public and was supposed to last two hours. Forty-five minutes after it began, every piece of chocolate was gone.
Both activities took a lot of work to plan and carry out. Both were a bright respite on a bleak winter weekend. Both introduced residents of all ages to the concept that so many seem to have trouble grasping -- if you have an idea, tell someone. If you want something to happen, you may just have to do some of the work.
All of our communities are better when people do.
