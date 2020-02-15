Talkin': Love in a small town

When I was growing up, I went to the Albany County Library on the corner of 4th and Grand in downtown Laramie as often as I could. Although we read all of the time at home, it was the place where I first learned how many books -- and how many different kinds of books -- there were.

So I grew up thinking that libraries were the places where books lived.

Only recently have I realized that libraries, especially in small towns, can really be the heart of the community.

Last weekend, there were two remarkable events in the little town where I live.

The first happened because one dad had an idea and was given the go-ahead by his boss to pursue it. Colter Felton of the Glenrock Police Department had the idea for a Father-Daughter Dance, the first of its kind in Glenrock. It was co-sponsored by the Glenrock Police Department and Converse Hope Center, a nonprofit that serves victims of crime including survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and child, adult and elder abuse.

Since it was the first event, organizers really had no idea what to expect. When cars and limousines started pulling up in front of the high school on Friday night, they just kept coming.