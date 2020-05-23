Talkin' with Sal: A different but memorable end

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Graduations, or commencements, seem to have gone the way of weddings.

No longer is it just one ceremony where you get a diploma, shake some hands, flip your tassel and head out into the world.

Much like weddings these days are not just a holy joining of two for eternity, but almost the exhausted end of a series of events that includes bachelorette parties across the world, multiple showers, fittings, resort trips, welcome bags and a “weekend” of planned activity for out-of-town guests.

Really, the diploma is all you need, just as later the marriage vows are all you need.

But in small towns around the country and in Wyoming, a diploma seems like not enough this year.

Here is a look at the special spring season in one small town for its 41 graduates.

On a night when the “be the light” campaign was in its early stages, the football stadium lights did come on, if later than advertised. Once on, a particular couple arrived, dressed in prom attire and looking smashing. They had previously been “announced” at the home of the male half of the couple, complete with twinkling lights, crepe paper streamers and a purple curtain.