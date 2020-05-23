Talkin' with Sal: A different but memorable end

Graduations, or commencements, seem to have gone the way of weddings.
No longer is it just one ceremony where you get a diploma, shake some hands, flip your tassel and head out into the world.
Much like weddings these days are not just a holy joining of two for eternity, but almost the exhausted end of a series of events that includes bachelorette parties across the world, multiple showers, fittings, resort trips, welcome bags and a “weekend” of planned activity for out-of-town guests.
Really, the diploma is all you need, just as later the marriage vows are all you need.
But in small towns around the country and in Wyoming, a diploma seems like not enough this year.
Here is a look at the special spring season in one small town for its 41 graduates.
On a night when the “be the light” campaign was in its early stages, the football stadium lights did come on, if later than advertised. Once on, a particular couple arrived, dressed in prom attire and looking smashing. They had previously been “announced” at the home of the male half of the couple, complete with twinkling lights, crepe paper streamers and a purple curtain.
While on the 50-yard line, a drone owned by the family business hovered overhead, providing real-time coverage on social media.
Mom cried, photos were shot and memories were made.
Large banners of each graduate’s senior picture were hung from the town’s decorative downtown light posts. Shop teachers crafted the metal frames and the town’s public works employees hung them with a bucket truck. They really are attractive and a great way to celebrate the senior class.
Next up was the adopt-a-senior effort, which was all-consuming for several weeks. Senior moms cooked up the idea, and it involved steathily leaving random gifts, notes of encouragement, food, college necessities and sometimes cash for every single senior in the class. Stealth and being anonymous were keys to the whole thing, and seniors and their families seemed to love it.
That was followed by a senior evening parade through the tiny town, with 17 decorated vehicles, most holding multiple grads, making the tiny loop from the high school through the town park, downtown and back. Families and friends gathered in pockets downtown, waving and shouting encouragement as the seniors drove by.
From early on, it was clear that a graduation ceremony of some sort would take place. The school board and administration were committed to doing something. Several choices were on the table, with the approval of the county health department and the state Department of Education. For a time, it seemed as though it would be a drive-through graduation in the parking lot of the high school.
Then, after a large funeral service was carried out successfully in the football stadium, a solution was arrived upon that involves the senior class and staff in the football bleachers and their immediate families — with a limit of six per graduate — on the football field itself in lawn chairs or blankets.
The students had a graduation practice, followed by a steak barbecue, and are now ready for Sunday afternoon’s festivities.
No, it is not like anyone thought it would be. But the town, from government decision makers to school maintenance workers manicuring the grounds, were determined to make it as special as it possibly could be.
Here’s to the Class of 2020. There will be stories to tell.
