Talkin' with Sal: A pen and a stamp

I haven't baked sourdough. I haven't bought a Peloton.
I read somewhere that it's never too late to send a sympathy card. I pray to God that's true.
I was in the drugstore that reminds me so much of outings to the Rexall with Nana. It was right up the street from her house on the corner. It was rare that I left there without nail polish, a magazine and a pile of candy when we went together. Later, when I was in junior high, I was allowed to go with the girl a couple of years older who lived just across the street. I thought I was pretty grownup then.
Anyway, when I was in the drugstore, I grabbed a package of sympathy cards.
I always have stamps, and they are easy to replenish when I run out.
So I sat at my table with a hot drink and wrote a sympathy card to someone who lost her last parent back in September. Then I sent one to a Constant Reader whose husband had just died.
And then I wrote a note to an interview subject who has been housebound since COVID began.
My secret weapon is an old phone book, so even when people cancel their landlines, their addresses are still available.
I created a photo Christmas card for the first time in my life and it actually turned out. I ordered them, picked them up and the next day, addressed them all in one sitting.
I learned on Facebook that two friends were hospitalized with COVID at the same time. One posted frequently about her time there, and how scared she was but that she was getting better. (She is since home and doing well).
The other's status updates came from an out-of-state daughter, who asked for birthday cards to be sent to her mom for her birthday. She thought it would be cool if the cards she received equaled her birthday years.
Not wanting to wait until her birthday, I mailed a birthday card about 10 days early. I reminisced about our time working together when I first came to Casper in June 1978 and how glamorous I thought she was. She was a tall, striking woman with an unbelievable laugh. She was a single mom providing for her kids. And then a couple of years later, when she married the love of her life, it was the first wedding I attended in a pasture.
Tragically, that friend did not survive, but her daughter wrote in her obituary that she had received 120 birthday cards by the time of her passing, nearly 50 more than the initial request.
My dear friend Rita Rochelle turned 100 last Monday, and I made a special trip to the drugstore to pick out a happy 100th card.
I mailed it that day, rather than waiting until her birthday.
These times are hard and different in so many ways.
Businesses close, clean, and then reopen when their workforce is healthy again.
The running into one store for one item now takes thought and planning and a face mask.
The post office is overwhelmed because people are shopping online, not because they are lazy, but because they can.
And I am more than happy to overwhelm it some more by sending cards for the most important reasons and for no reason at all.
