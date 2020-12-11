Talkin' with Sal: A pen and a stamp

I learned on Facebook that two friends were hospitalized with COVID at the same time. One posted frequently about her time there, and how scared she was but that she was getting better. (She is since home and doing well).

The other's status updates came from an out-of-state daughter, who asked for birthday cards to be sent to her mom for her birthday. She thought it would be cool if the cards she received equaled her birthday years.

Not wanting to wait until her birthday, I mailed a birthday card about 10 days early. I reminisced about our time working together when I first came to Casper in June 1978 and how glamorous I thought she was. She was a tall, striking woman with an unbelievable laugh. She was a single mom providing for her kids. And then a couple of years later, when she married the love of her life, it was the first wedding I attended in a pasture.

Tragically, that friend did not survive, but her daughter wrote in her obituary that she had received 120 birthday cards by the time of her passing, nearly 50 more than the initial request.

My dear friend Rita Rochelle turned 100 last Monday, and I made a special trip to the drugstore to pick out a happy 100th card.

I mailed it that day, rather than waiting until her birthday.