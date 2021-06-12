Talkin' with Sal: A trip to the Southwest

Nine days away provided so many highlights, almost nothing bad and some beautiful, lasting memories.

Because I was involved, it also provided moments of hilarity and moments of panic.

We covered the Southwest like a blanket, driving 2,648 miles through Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and home sweet home.

There were days of 15, 13 and eight hours in the car. The 15 was the familiar route home from Arizona, and because it was light so late and we were so anxious to get home, we did it in a day.

The 13 was our first day out, from here to Farmington, New Mexico, which is ridiculously far away. Midday Front Range traffic was hideous. But the reason was worth it, the first birthday party for the friend's great-granddaughter, Baby K.

Born in the pandemic, we had not yet met the baby, so it was a beautiful day for him to spend with his daughters, granddaughter and the baby.

The eight hours of driving was almost all new to us, south to Gallup and then westbound on I-40 to Lake Havasu. I opined that a future bucket list might include the whole of I-40, which starts in North Carolina and ends in California.