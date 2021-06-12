Talkin' with Sal: A trip to the Southwest

Nine days away provided so many highlights, almost nothing bad and some beautiful, lasting memories.
Because I was involved, it also provided moments of hilarity and moments of panic.
We covered the Southwest like a blanket, driving 2,648 miles through Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and home sweet home.
There were days of 15, 13 and eight hours in the car. The 15 was the familiar route home from Arizona, and because it was light so late and we were so anxious to get home, we did it in a day.
The 13 was our first day out, from here to Farmington, New Mexico, which is ridiculously far away. Midday Front Range traffic was hideous. But the reason was worth it, the first birthday party for the friend's great-granddaughter, Baby K.
Born in the pandemic, we had not yet met the baby, so it was a beautiful day for him to spend with his daughters, granddaughter and the baby.
The eight hours of driving was almost all new to us, south to Gallup and then westbound on I-40 to Lake Havasu. I opined that a future bucket list might include the whole of I-40, which starts in North Carolina and ends in California.
That was also the day we stood on the corner in Winslow, Arizona, and had our picture taken together as a fundraiser for the Winslow High Bulldog cheerleaders. The friend is a crazy manic Eagles fan, and we spent way too long in the kitschy gift shop filled with Eagles posters, patches, T-shirts, hats and other necessary memorabilia.
Our time in Havasu was bittersweet, collecting things from the house that Peggy Jane the Mom would like to have. They will be delivered in person in the very near future. It's crazy how many family photos she had there, only spending weeks there each winter but for more than 30 years.
But because she got regular mail delivery while there, her kids and grandkids made sure to keep her updated with tons of photos, letters and cards.
She has wonderful neighbors who regularly check the house in her absence, but without anyone there for two years, there were a couple of things that needed our immediate attention.
We broke up the week in Havasu with a vacation mini vacay to Las Vegas, about my favorite place ever. We both won money -- which NEVER happens -- and we took three cab rides in one afternoon.
When I booked the trip, I did not realize that we would be there the first day Vegas was proclaimed "fully open." It was wild, and the place was packed and so much fun.
One of our cab drivers was working for the first day in 16 months, so his tip was very, very generous.
Another of our drivers, from Ethiopia, announced that he is a citizen now and pays his taxes. He has four kids, but "don't ask how many wives." He, too, was generously compensated.
As was the marshmallow white, leathery luxurious lobby bar inside the Bellagio, where it is extremely difficult not to look and act like complete redneck hicks from Wyoming.
We sat at the bar manned by a distinguished tuxedoed gentleman and, though barely noon, ordered a glass of white wine and a Jack Daniels neat. The bill was $32. Never before have I had an $18 glass of wine.
But it was worth it. As was the entire trip, bad directions by the navigator and all.
