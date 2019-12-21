Talkin' with Sal: And unto us a child is born

Good luck with that.

Having had short hair all of my life, save for that preschool experiment when Peggy Jane the Mom insisted on using a plastic fine-tooth comb to get my frizzy kink fuzz into a “pony tail,” I have always had really short hair, extra short, “fierce” short, as my hairdresser describes it. Thank God the corkscrew ponytail experiment didn’t last long.

So when my beautiful miracle of a daughter was born, she was bald as a bowling ball, with a pink satin bow corn-syruped to her head by the nurses in Labor & Delivery.

Years later, she had ultra fine hair with not a hint of a curl, kinky fuzz or otherwise.

So I used gallons — and that is not an exaggeration — of that spray stuff that was part WD-40, part kerosene, but did a fine job of getting every tangle out.

A friend about my daughter’s age says that the FDA, USDA, OSHA and anyone else with any authority would outlaw that stuff these days.

A gentler, less potent, less effective brand is currently on the market, ironically used by the daughter on the two little ladies who have, alas, inherited her hair.

So yes, someone will teach the new mom how to do her hair. It just won’t be me.