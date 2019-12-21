Talkin' with Sal: And unto us a child is born

The friend’s granddaughter.
A university professor, recently married and over 40.
A longtime colleague’s wife.
Daughters of acquaintances near and far.
The new decade will bring babies, and the anticipation is thrilling.
Babies and Christmas are synonymous with hope and love.
The baby born on Christmas was the ultimate, the reason for all of the others that followed.
At our homestead, we believe.
We believe in Christmas and we believe in miracles.
It’s the way I was raised, and it’s the way my children were raised.
I truly believe that all babies are miracles, even if the circumstances may not be ideal in terms of timing, finances or plans.
One of the most delightful new baby girl announcements features big brother in a T-shirt that reads, “Dinosaurs are scary, Down Syndrome isn’t.”
The parents say she will lead a full and happy life and be beautiful and spunky. They ask for these things: love and support, for everyone to welcome her just as they would any other new family member and “for someone to teach us how to do her hair.”
Good luck with that.
Having had short hair all of my life, save for that preschool experiment when Peggy Jane the Mom insisted on using a plastic fine-tooth comb to get my frizzy kink fuzz into a “pony tail,” I have always had really short hair, extra short, “fierce” short, as my hairdresser describes it. Thank God the corkscrew ponytail experiment didn’t last long.
So when my beautiful miracle of a daughter was born, she was bald as a bowling ball, with a pink satin bow corn-syruped to her head by the nurses in Labor & Delivery.
Years later, she had ultra fine hair with not a hint of a curl, kinky fuzz or otherwise.
So I used gallons — and that is not an exaggeration — of that spray stuff that was part WD-40, part kerosene, but did a fine job of getting every tangle out.
A friend about my daughter’s age says that the FDA, USDA, OSHA and anyone else with any authority would outlaw that stuff these days.
A gentler, less potent, less effective brand is currently on the market, ironically used by the daughter on the two little ladies who have, alas, inherited her hair.
So yes, someone will teach the new mom how to do her hair. It just won’t be me.
What the parents don’t need to teach is the love that family and friends already have for the baby, and all of the other babies, who are about to make their 2020 entrance.
“And while they were there, the time came for her to be delivered. And she gave birth to her first-born son and wrapped him in swaddling cloths, and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn.” — Luke, 2:7.
From our little homestead to yours, Merry Christmas!
