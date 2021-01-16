Talkin' with Sal: Big flavor, bigger hearts

The husband and wife spent four days in the ancient kitchen, remodeled as many times as its old bones will allow.

"We handmade everything for you to enjoy tonight," said the eminently tall Robert Short, proprietor of the Higgins Hotel in downtown Glenrock.

The occasion was the announcement of a $100,000 gift from Foster Friess to the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock, personally selected by Dr. Joe McGinley as the recipient. Friess asked 400 friends and acquaintances (including McGinley) to give away $100,000 each from his family foundation, an astounding $40 million as dreary 2020 came to a close.

The gift means that the new Boys & Girls Club building, which is a cooperative venture between the Converse County commissioners and the Glenrock Town Council, will have things like furniture and computers and programming when it is ready to use. Staffers figure that the $100,000 seed money is the first third of the necessary $300,000. Speakers say the energy provided by the first donation will greatly aid the rest of the fundraising.

But back to the hotel. The last three owners of the majestic dame have been the police chief, mayor and now a county commissioner.

Why?