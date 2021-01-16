Talkin' with Sal: Big flavor, bigger hearts

The husband and wife spent four days in the ancient kitchen, remodeled as many times as its old bones will allow.
"We handmade everything for you to enjoy tonight," said the eminently tall Robert Short, proprietor of the Higgins Hotel in downtown Glenrock.
The occasion was the announcement of a $100,000 gift from Foster Friess to the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock, personally selected by Dr. Joe McGinley as the recipient. Friess asked 400 friends and acquaintances (including McGinley) to give away $100,000 each from his family foundation, an astounding $40 million as dreary 2020 came to a close.
The gift means that the new Boys & Girls Club building, which is a cooperative venture between the Converse County commissioners and the Glenrock Town Council, will have things like furniture and computers and programming when it is ready to use. Staffers figure that the $100,000 seed money is the first third of the necessary $300,000. Speakers say the energy provided by the first donation will greatly aid the rest of the fundraising.
But back to the hotel. The last three owners of the majestic dame have been the police chief, mayor and now a county commissioner.
Why?
Because they all believed in the tiny town, unfortunately located exactly between Douglas and Casper just north of I-25. There is a slower pace to life in Glenrock, with those there during the weekdays primarily retirees or teachers and students at the three schools. Other workers make their way east to Douglas or west to Casper to spend the day. There is a new ag feed store in town. There is a toy store, a flower shop, a hardware store, a grocery store and as of Sunday, a coffee hut open seven days a week.
The curfew siren still sounds at 10 p.m., every night, and the noon whistle still blows, hearkening back to workers leaving their jobs for their midday meal.
The BNSF train passes through on tracks just north of town at night, the distinct rumbling echoing miles away.
Short and his wife, Janella, bought the hotel to further economic development and provide jobs to the community. They are also self-proclaimed foodies who love traveling the world and eating as they go.
At the end of the short program at the hotel on Thursday announcing the major gift, Robert explained in detail each dish that guests would find on the heavy hors d'ouevres buffet.
"The meatballs -- they are pretty much ridiculous," he said. They were very, very good.
There were also pickled jalapenos stuffed with several kinds of cheese, Chinese dumplings with honey mustard drizzle that were tremendous, individually sized fresh baked baguettes, caprese skewers, tiny Dutch babies in a variety of fruit flavors, strawberry rhubarb pie squares that he called "kicked up Pop Tarts," and bite-sized chocolate souffles.
The attendees at the private reception were impressive -- mayor, a majority of the county commissioners, the former and current police chief, a town council member and a state legislator.
The setting was the best Glenrock has to offer.
The announcement was remarkable.
It was a great night for the little town. The already underway Town Square with amenities similar to David Street Station and a new building for the Boys & Girls Club adjacent to that location will give young families yet more reason to come and those already there reason to stay.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.