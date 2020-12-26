Talkin' with Sal: Blanket of warmth

I gave golf to the guy who gives so much to me.

And for all the cozy I gave, I got warmth in return. I chose my own gift, but had the friend pay for it, pick it up and keep it until giving day. It was handmade by a maker in Douglas, and I absolutely love it. Trying to keep the dog off of it will be a chore, but I may just put it away and look at it for the time being.

I got a beautiful new buffalo plaid throw for the living room, replacing the well-loved ones that are scattered literally everywhere (mostly brown and gold, which doesn't really go with my decor).

Never let it be said you could not be snuggly at my house.

And then, because I did not follow my own advice, I bought nearly everything for my Advent food box just days after the fourth and final Sunday of Advent. I absolutely know it would have been much more rewarding to pick up an extra can of soup or vegetables every time I went to the store, but this year, I rarely went to the store and instead, had hard working folks load the back of my car while I was warm and safe and listening to Christmas music on the radio.