Talkin' with Sal: Blanket of warmth

Christmas at the little homestead was perfect in all ways.
Mostly because my whole little world was there in one very crowded room, if only for four hours.
I absolutely love the pre-holiday preparation, even though this year was way, way less planned than it should have been. And even with a plan, the post office foiled three of those plans. It's difficult when the oldest person for whom I buy for might get her gift for Valentine's Day if we're lucky.
I love looking at ideas and then sort of adapting those ideas for my own gift giving.
I love the idea of "four gifts per person" -- something they want, need, wear and read. That's been very popular on "don't blow your budget on Christmas sites," but I think it makes a lot of sense. I did not do that.
I love the creative ways people wrap to make each person's gift stack look like a snowman. I did not do that either.
I gave books and candles and socks and hats and mittens and unicorn slippers and pretend play toys, most purchased locally. I gave planners and journals to someone begging to get organized. I gave hot chocolate bombs made locally because it obviously is the craze of this Christmas. And also because literally everyone in every Hallmark movie I've watched since Thanksgiving -- and there have been many -- drinks hot chocolate through the entire movie.
I gave golf to the guy who gives so much to me.
And for all the cozy I gave, I got warmth in return. I chose my own gift, but had the friend pay for it, pick it up and keep it until giving day. It was handmade by a maker in Douglas, and I absolutely love it. Trying to keep the dog off of it will be a chore, but I may just put it away and look at it for the time being.
I got a beautiful new buffalo plaid throw for the living room, replacing the well-loved ones that are scattered literally everywhere (mostly brown and gold, which doesn't really go with my decor).
Never let it be said you could not be snuggly at my house.
And then, because I did not follow my own advice, I bought nearly everything for my Advent food box just days after the fourth and final Sunday of Advent. I absolutely know it would have been much more rewarding to pick up an extra can of soup or vegetables every time I went to the store, but this year, I rarely went to the store and instead, had hard working folks load the back of my car while I was warm and safe and listening to Christmas music on the radio.
The friend was surprised that I didn't have a set in stone plan for who would receive the gift. When the two giant bags were overflowing, with cookies for Santa, bath products, toilet paper and paper towels and homemade Christmas snacks in addition to a giant load of groceries, I poured a glass of wine, sat down and listed the gift on two Facebook sites, one specific to Glenrock folks and one more general.
Within minutes, I had a taker. And I pray that the two Navy veteran parents and three children under 10 who are having a hard time will be able to enjoy the weekend without worrying about groceries.
And honestly, that is so much what the holiday season is all about.
Here's hoping all of our readers have a safe and happy holiday season.
